7 Best Fried Chicken Chains in America, According to Chefs

Chefs weigh in on the seven fried chicken chains that have mastered the art of the perfect bird.

Americans love chicken. While it’s one of the most versatile proteins around, fried chicken holds a special place in the country’s culinary culture. Crispy, juicy, and endlessly comforting, it’s the kind of dish people crave. Plus, it easily goes with just about any side. Fried chicken isn’t hard to find. There’s a chicken joint practically on every corner, but some chains do it better and have mastered the art of frying chicken. To find out which ones truly stand out, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to name the fried chicken chains they think do it best. Here are the top seven.

Bojangles

Bojangles combines crispy, well-seasoned fried chicken, fresh biscuits, and classic Southern comfort foods, creating a flavor that feels distinct from other fast-food chicken chains. It’s a go-to for Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California. “Bojangles starts with fresh chicken marinated in a buttermilk and hot sauce blend, which infuses bold Cajun flavors; they are also one of the few places that double-dredge,” he explains.

Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles

Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles helped popularize the now-iconic pairing of fried chicken and waffles. The small California chain has spent nearly 50 years serving the sweet-and-savory classic, earning a devoted following and leaving a lasting mark on American food culture. “I love simplicity that’s consistent and the recipes involved in Roscoe’s Fried Chicken and Waffles are the exact flavors that I find craveable,” says Tim Bechtle, Corporate Culinary Trainer for Broken Yolk Cafe. “If you need to spruce up your meal, they have plenty of options, like gravy and onions, cornbread or even a dash of Red Rooster hot sauce.”

Hardee’s

While Hardee’s serves burgers and other items, it’s also known for its tasty chicken. Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, loves the chain’s chicken and biscuits. “Hardee’s chicken biscuits work because the biscuit is made fresh, and the chicken stays juicy,” she says. “The balance between the soft biscuit and the crispy chicken makes it easy to eat without feeling dry or heavy.”

Publix

Publix isn’t a chicken joint, but the grocery chain carries the best fried chicken, according to Kyle Taylor, founder/chef at HE COOKS. “If you’re from the South, especially Florida, you know the deli is the real deal,” he says. “The chicken stays hot, crisp, and consistently fresh, and the house-made sides turn it into an actual dinner, not just a bucket on the counter.”

Church’s Texas Chicken

With roughly 1,500 locations worldwide, Church’s Texas Chicken has become one of the largest fried-chicken chains on the planet. The brand is beloved for its boldly seasoned chicken and irresistible honey-butter biscuits. “Church’s uses a signature spice blend and marinade developed in the 1960s to ensure its fried chicken stays juicy and flavorful at every location, helping it stand out with bold, Texas‑style seasoning,” Chef Andrew explains. “While it embraces its Southern roots with hand‑battered pieces and crispy breading, it’s the deep marinade and distinctive flavor profile that keeps fans coming back.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s has a simple formula that works: a focused menu, freshly prepared chicken, and its cult-favorite Cane’s Sauce have helped the chain build a loyal following. “Raising Cane’s employs a 24-hour brine on fresh, never frozen tenderloins, all chicken dredged and fried to order for a light, crispy exterior,” says Chef Andrew. “Their cook-to-order approach and focus on premium cuts make the tenders exceptionally juicy.”

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken delivers spicy, crispy fried chicken with deep Southern roots. While it isn’t the biggest chicken chain, it has 37 locations across the U.S., spreading its spicy, Southern‑style fried chicken beyond its Memphis roots. It’s a must-try, says Chef Andrew, “Gus’s famous chicken is coated in a proprietary spice blend built around cayenne and other seasonings, giving it a distinctive slow‑burn heat that’s part of its identity,” he says. “The chicken is hand‑battered and fried until the thin coating becomes crisp and flavorful while locking in juicy, well‑seasoned meat — a style of Southern fried chicken that’s spicy, soulful, and uniquely Memphis.”