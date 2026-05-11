7 Best Chicken Tenders in America, According to Diners

From Philadelphia to Los Angeles, these are the best-rated chicken tenders in the country.

Chicken tenders are no longer relegated to the children’s menu, but fully embraced by kids and adults alike (and deservedly so). This simple yet incredibly delicious meal is just breaded chicken deep-fried to perfection, crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, served with your choice of dipping sauces. While many chains have good chicken tenders, some independent restaurants specialize in top-quality, flavorful options. Here are seven of the best chicken tenders you can get, according to fans.

Village Tavern & Grill

Village Tavern & Grill in Schaumburg IL, has delicious old-school chicken tenders served with “top secret” mustard sauce. “For food, they are known for their chicken fingers, but each dish we had was good. The chicken tenders were battered light, fluffy and buttery and their honey mustard was delicious,” one diner said.

Go Go Bird

Go Go Bird in Los Angeles has perfectly fried, juicy tenders on the menu served with Hawaiian bread. “We ordered the tenders, wings and a bunch of different sides,” one diner said. “The chicken was super crispy and juicy and the sauces were on point. My personal favorite is the hot sauce – think of it as a bolder version of Dave’s hot sauce.”

Chicken Fire

The giant chicken tenders at Chicken Fire in Orlando, FL, are exceptional, diners say. “The chicken tenders were huge, juicy, and perfectly coated—fried to a crunchy, golden crisp,” one shared. “Not spicy at all, just like we asked, and packed with flavor. Exactly what we were hoping for.”

Tumble 22 – Texas Chicken Joint

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Tumble 22 – Texas Chicken Joint in Houston is the place to go for the best chicken tenders. “First off, the chicken was cooked to literal perfection–crispy on the outside and tender/juicy on the inside, with just the right amount of spice. Shoutout to whoever the cook is!” one diner said.

The Howlin Bird

The Howlin Bird in North Canton, OH is famous for its beautifully cooked chicken tenders. ‘Crazy good food! Chicken fingers are gigantic. Sauces are out of this world esp the white potato and garlic sauce,” one fan said.

Uncle Joe’s Chicken Fingers

Uncle Joe’s Chicken Fingers in Detroit is a no-frills spot serving up excellent crispy chicken tenders. “Hands down the most flavorful, juiciest and delicious chicken fingers and shrimp that I’ve eaten since relocating to Detroit in 2021. Even the Texas toast and sauces are fresh and tasty,” one diner shared.

Love & Honey Fried Chicken

Love & Honey Fried Chicken in Philadelphia serves up delicious hand-dredged buttermilk chicken tenders diners love. “Amazing service, Chicken tenders so flavorful, love the fact I can watch my tenders being fried through the windowwwww! Oh the Nashville tots and the sauce… phenomenal,” one fan shared.