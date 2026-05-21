5 Restaurant Chains Shoppers Say Have the Best Fish Sandwiches

From fast-food favorites to beloved local stops, these chains satisfy any seafood craving.

We’re all used to the chicken sandwich wars at this point, but the fish sandwich wars are only just ramping up. An increasing number of restaurants are adding this seafood staple to their menus, and diners can’t get enough. What was once a seasonal specialty is becoming a year-round must-have, as both fast-food joints and regular eateries offer delicious, crispy fish sandwiches made from cod, pollock, haddock, and more. But which ones are the best? Here are five restaurant chains with the best fish sandwiches, according to fans.

Culver’s

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich remains one of the most raved-about menu items by happy diners, and the seasonal Walleye Sandwich is eagerly awaited all year. “Both of their fish sandwiches are tremendously good. As is most of the rest of their food,” one diner shared.

McDonald’s

Even with increasing competition, McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish is still one of the most satisfying fish sandwiches you can get. “The double filet o fish is the best sandwich they ever made,” one fan said. Others recommend asking for extra cheese and extra tartar sauce to take the sandwich from good to perfect.

Burger King

Burger King‘s Big Fish is another option available year-round for appreciative fans. “I love a fish sandwich from Burger King,” one said. “I think it’s super simple and always fulfills me. But I’m also a huge fried fish person. I haven’t had a filet o fish in a really long time so I can’t really compare it, but I think the big fish is a bit crispier.”

Checkers & Rally’s

The Deep Sea Double at Checkers & Rally’s is very underrated, fans say. This hearty sandwich is made with two crispy fish filets topped with melted American cheese, iceberg lettuce, and tartar sauce all on a toasted sesame seed bun. “I have fallen in love with Rally’s/Checker’s Deep Sea Double since I discovered they actually had a fish sandwich a couple years ago,” one diner shared.

Captain D’s

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The massive Giant Fish Sandwich at Captain D’s absolutely lives up to its name: Two Batter Dipped Fish fillets on a toasty bun with tangy tartar sauce and shredded lettuce, served with your choice of one side and a refreshing beverage (for the combo). “I like Captain D’s… they slap two huge pieces of fish on a bun, and you can get it with a full slice of cheese,” one fan shared.