6 Chains That Quietly Serve the Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chick-fil-A and Popeye's are famous for serving up some of the best fried chicken sandwiches in the country. However, there are lots of other restaurants that aren't on your radar—both fast food, sit-down, and some regional up-and-comers—that also make cluck-worthy options. What makes a good one? Most diners expect fresh chicken, crispy on the outside and juicy in the middle, with fresh veggies and a memorable roll. Here are 6 restaurant chains that quietly serve the best fried chicken sandwiches.

Bojangles

Bojangles, based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, is a rapidly growing fast food chain with some of the best fried chicken sandwiches around. "Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it's hot and fresh," writes one Redditor. "Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast," adds another. Currently, there are over 800 restaurants in 17 states.

Culver's

Most people go to Culver's for ButterBurgers. However, their fried chicken sandwiches are some of the best in the country. The classic crispy version starts with whole white meat chicken breast coated in a Southern-style breading seasoned with garlic, onion, and a dash of cayenne. It is paired with a toasted Kaiser bun and lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles as garnishes. Our reviewer is a big fan, delivering "a nice crisp and juiciness," she says.

The Best Popeyes Order for Weight Loss

Jollibee

Jollibee is another newish fried chicken place serving up some delicious sandwiches. "I just tried Jollibee since they opened a site in Philadelphia. Chicken was tender and juicy. Not oversalted, some say it is bland but I enjoyed it and came with a side of gravy. Also the peach mango pie is excellent," one writes. "It's fantastic. No joke. I'm very glad I don't live near one. I would gain enough weight be able to eat at Heart Attack Grill for free," writes another.

LongHorn

Most people order steak at LongHorn, but their fried chicken sandwich is seriously good. It starts with a thick and juicy chicken breast, hand-breaded and fried to order. It is served on a toasted potato bun and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and housemade ranch.

Shake Shack Chicken Shack

Burgers are usually the draw at Shake Shack, but the Chicken Shack is in a league of its own. The sandwich, a crispy, super juicy white-meat chicken breast, is topped with lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo, and served on a toasted potato bun.

10 Costco Chicken Problems Shoppers Say Are Getting Worse Right Now

Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's is known for their ultra-juicy chicken fingers. But if you want a sandwich, you can order one. However, don't expect a breast. Instead of a breast, it consists of three chicken fingers, Cane's sauce, and lettuce on a toasted bun.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Asad's Hot Chicken

While only in Philadelphia and South Jersey, Asad's Hot Chicken is becoming famous around the country for serving spicy and delicious chicken worth waiting hours in line for. Their trademark sliders, which are loaded with pickles, coleslaw, cheese, and Asad's sauce, are basically in a category of their own.