The Best Popeyes Order for Weight Loss
Fast food is not a "healthy" option to regularly turn to when dieting or trying to lose weight. However, certain menu options at popular chains like Popeyes are better than others in terms of calorie counts and nutritional profiles. After all, any weight-loss regimen needs to be sustainable for long-term results, and completely depriving yourself of the foods you love most can seriously backfire. So, when it's time to treat yourself, we have the best Popeyes order for weight loss that's dietitian-approved. It will satisfy the cravings without derailing your efforts.
If you're at Popeyes for breakfast, consider the Bacon Biscuit.
Calories: 400
Fat: 25 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)
Sodium: 780 mg
Carbs: 37 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 8 g
Popeyes' Bacon Biscuit is the best breakfast option for weight loss, according to Jessie Anderson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, ACSM EP-C, a board-certified specialist in sports dietetics from Top Nutrition Coaching.
"Carbohydrates [are] the body's primary energy source; the Bacon Biscuit contains a moderate serving of carbohydrate along with 3g of fiber to promote stamina, focus, and energy to start the day strong," explains Anderson. "Moderate levels of protein help aid satiety and fullness between meals."
RELATED: The 10 Best & Worst Menu Items at Popeyes, According to a Nutritionist
Keep in mind that the Bacon Biscuit has 12g of saturated fats. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), consuming saturated fat in excess can increase the amount of LDL cholesterol in your blood. This, in turn, could heighten your chances of suffering from stroke and heart disease. It's recommended by the AHA that you limit saturated fat to just 5% to 6% of your daily calorie count.
If you're at Popeyes for lunch, opt for the Kids Tender Classic with a side of Red Beans and Rice.
Calories: 400
Fat: 23 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)
Sodium: 1,220 mg
Carbs: 34 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 21 g
Ordering at Popeyes with weight loss in mind means exploring the kids' menu. The Tender Classic is 150 calories and provides a whopping 13 grams of protein. The side of Red Beans and Rice is 250 calories in a regular-sized portion and offers eight grams of protein and six grams of fiber, both of which are crucial for weight loss and management to promote satiety.
"Kids meals are a great way to moderate portions while still enjoying your favorite foods from fast-casual locations," Anderson tells us. "Popeyes Kids Tender Classic Meal is low in saturated fats and contains 0g of trans-fats and added sugars … [adding] a regular side of red beans and rice makes this a complete meal—offering additional protein and a fiber-boost to promote sustained energy, focus, immune support, and heart health."
Healthier ordering tips at Popeyes:
- Plan in advance. Most fast-food chains make their nutritional information easily accessible online. Popeyes is no exception. So, before you head out on a Popeyes run, be sure to review the nutritional facts to help reduce "impulse buys." Anderson recommends opting for a meal that has less than 6g of saturated fat, 0g trans fats, less than 6g of added sugar, a minimum of 3g to 4g of fiber, and 15g to 20g of protein. She also cautions, "Be mindful of sodium content, as it can quickly add up."
- Get your sauces on the side. Sauces are a surefire way to add unnecessary excess calories to your meal. "[Sauces can] carry high amounts of fats and added sugars, causing calories to add up quickly," stresses Anderson. "When able, ask for dressing and sauces on the side and use sparingly." She recommends selecting the Bayou Buffalo, Mardis Gras Mustard, or Creole Cocktail.
- Split your meal. Consider splitting your meal with a friend or companion to keep the calorie count down while still satisfying your fast-food cravings. "Dining out with company offers an opportunity to split a higher calorie meal," Anderson explains. "However, if dining alone, ask for an extra to-go box, halve your meal, and place it inside. Out of sight and out of mind, save the second half for a later meal."
- Choose zero-calorie beverages. Drinks are another sneaky way to pack unwanted, "empty" calories into your meal. "Go for zero-calorie, decaffeinated beverages to help you stay hydrated and moderate calorie intake while dining out," Anderson encourages.
- Order plant-based sides. Along with the usual side dish suspects, many fast-food chains and restaurants order plant-based options like fruit cups or veggies. "Request to swap your traditional side for a fiber-rich, plant-based option: Popeyes regular red beans and rice, coleslaw, jalapeno(s)," says Anderson. "These options have added volume while lower in calorie-promoting satisfaction and fullness, while moderating calorie intake."