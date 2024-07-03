Fast food is not a "healthy" option to regularly turn to when dieting or trying to lose weight. However, certain menu options at popular chains like Popeyes are better than others in terms of calorie counts and nutritional profiles. After all, any weight-loss regimen needs to be sustainable for long-term results, and completely depriving yourself of the foods you love most can seriously backfire. So, when it's time to treat yourself, we have the best Popeyes order for weight loss that's dietitian-approved. It will satisfy the cravings without derailing your efforts.

If you're at Popeyes for breakfast, consider the Bacon Biscuit.

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 25 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 780 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

Popeyes' Bacon Biscuit is the best breakfast option for weight loss, according to Jessie Anderson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, ACSM EP-C, a board-certified specialist in sports dietetics from Top Nutrition Coaching.

"Carbohydrates [are] the body's primary energy source; the Bacon Biscuit contains a moderate serving of carbohydrate along with 3g of fiber to promote stamina, focus, and energy to start the day strong," explains Anderson. "Moderate levels of protein help aid satiety and fullness between meals."

Keep in mind that the Bacon Biscuit has 12g of saturated fats. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), consuming saturated fat in excess can increase the amount of LDL cholesterol in your blood. This, in turn, could heighten your chances of suffering from stroke and heart disease. It's recommended by the AHA that you limit saturated fat to just 5% to 6% of your daily calorie count.

If you're at Popeyes for lunch, opt for the Kids Tender Classic with a side of Red Beans and Rice.

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,220 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 21 g

Ordering at Popeyes with weight loss in mind means exploring the kids' menu. The Tender Classic is 150 calories and provides a whopping 13 grams of protein. The side of Red Beans and Rice is 250 calories in a regular-sized portion and offers eight grams of protein and six grams of fiber, both of which are crucial for weight loss and management to promote satiety.

"Kids meals are a great way to moderate portions while still enjoying your favorite foods from fast-casual locations," Anderson tells us. "Popeyes Kids Tender Classic Meal is low in saturated fats and contains 0g of trans-fats and added sugars … [adding] a regular side of red beans and rice makes this a complete meal—offering additional protein and a fiber-boost to promote sustained energy, focus, immune support, and heart health."

