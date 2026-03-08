7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Clam Strips With Tartar Sauce

We ranked the best fried clam strips you can find at popular chain restaurants.

Fried clams served with sauces like tartar and marinara are a popular appetizer at any good seafood restaurant, and diners can’t get enough of this savory East Coast staple. Endlessly versatile and thoroughly addictive, this deep-fried classic usually comes with french fries and coleslaw, and is perfect for sharing at the table. Those of us not lucky enough to have access to a beachside seafood shack serving up the best local clam strips can still get outstanding options from chain restaurants: Here are seven spots with the best fried clams and tartar sauce.

Mac’s Seafood

Mac’s Seafood is a popular Massachusetts-based chain with delicious Fried Whole Belly Clams on the menu, served with French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon. “We ordered the awesome fried clams with bellies, tuna nuggets and a calamari appetizer along with delicious drinks that our server had suggested. Everything was great. Thank you for such a wonderful lunch!” one diner raved.

Flo’s Clam Shack

Flo’s Clam Shack has Flo’s World Famous Fried Clams/ Tendersweet Clam Strips on the menu, served with fries and homemade coleslaw, plus buttered rolls. There’s also a Tendersweet Clam Strip Roll or Flo’s Fried Clam Roll on the menu, and for those who want some of everything, the Flo’s Fisherman Platter is perfect: Fried clams, clam strips, calamari, shrimp, scallops, fish, topped off with a clamcake.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Captain D’s

Captain D’s Clam Strips are made with a quarter-pound of crispy breaded Clam Strips served with D’s Dippin Sauce, but diners can opt for tartar on the side. “Captain Ds was on the menu tonight, fried clam & okra! Was really good!” one diner shared. “Love their fish… oh and their tartar sauce,” another commented.

D.J.’s Clam Shack

East Coast seafood chain D.J.’s Clam Shack has golden fried Clam Strips on the menu served with fries and coleslaw. “They have clam strips and full belly Ipswich clams, both are delicious. They are famous for their Lobster roll but let me tell you, their fries are crispy and delicious!” one diner said.

Legal Sea Foods

The sweet and petite Crispy Fried Whole Belly Clams at Legal Sea Foods are sourced from New England and made traditional New England style or cajun, served with french fries and coleslaw. “The clams were not your usual tough ‘clam strips’, they were clams with bellies–whole soft-shell clams. Hands down the BEST fried clams I’ve ever tasted,” one diner said.

Friendly’s

The Clam Strips Platter at Friendly’s is made with crispy hot clam strips served with tartar sauce, golden fries, lemon, and coleslaw. “The clam chowder was delicious and hot, and my brother said the clam strips were the best!” one diner shared.

Long John Silver’s

The Clam Strips at Long John Silver’s are crispy and delicious, perfectly accompanied by the restaurant’s tartar sauce. “Indulge in the delightful crunch of our Clam Strips – a snack-size serving of crispy, breaded clams. Savor the bite-sized goodness as each clam strip offers a perfect blend of crispy coating and tender clam flavor,” the chain says.