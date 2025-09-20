6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Clams

Fried clams are an iconic seafood dish, especially for those lucky enough to visit seaside clam shacks on the East Coast for whole belly clam dishes. For the rest of us, we have to rely on chain restaurants to get our fix, and luckily there are a few that have some really tasty options. These battered, deep-fried treats should taste sweet and briny, but otherwise they are an incredibly versatile menu item with customers swearing by their favorite seasonings and dips. Here are six restaurant chains with amazing fried clams on the menu.

Mac’s Seafood

Massachusetts-based chain Mac’s Seafood is renowned for its excellent Fried Whole Belly Clams. “The absolute best clam strips I’ve ever had. Cape Cod,” one Redditor shared. “Mac’s strips are a nice change up, between fried calamari and their whole belly version. Their strips are real, and not frozen, battered right before frying, not in some factory etc. Their fries are amazing too,” another commented.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s Clam Strips are made with a quarter-pound of crispy breaded Clam Strips served with D’s Dippin Sauce. “That sweet and sour sauce? I would gladly give a kidney for that stuff. So good,” one Redditor said.

Flo’s Clam Shack

Flo’s Clam Shack is another New England seafood chain with amazing Tendersweet Clam Strips and the Flo’s Fisherman Platter, which contains fried clams, clam strips, calamari, shrimp, scallops, fish, topped off with a clamcake. “If you’re in Rhode Island, you gotta stop by Flo’s,” one customer said. “Their famous fried clams and lobster rolls were exactly what I was looking for when I was craving seafood. The fiery stuffed quahog is also a tasty side dish along with the clam chowder.”

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has delicious fried Whole Belly New England Clams on the menu, which are described as “sweet and petite”. Each serving of clam comes with french fries and coleslaw and is cooked New England style or Cajun.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has the Admiral’s Feast, which includes Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips and bay scallops, all crisped to a golden-brown. Each order is served with cocktail and tartar sauces and your choice of two sides.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has yummy Clam Strips on the menu. “Indulge in the delightful crunch of our Clam Strips – a snack-size serving of crispy, breaded clams. Savor the bite-sized goodness as each clam strip offers a perfect blend of crispy coating and tender clam flavor,” the chain says.