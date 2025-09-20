 Skip to content

6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Clams

These 6 restaurant chains serve crispy, golden fried clams diners rave about.
Published on September 20, 2025 | 7:30 AM

Fried clams are an iconic seafood dish, especially for those lucky enough to visit seaside clam shacks on the East Coast for whole belly clam dishes. For the rest of us, we have to rely on chain restaurants to get our fix, and luckily there are a few that have some really tasty options. These battered, deep-fried treats should taste sweet and briny, but otherwise they are an incredibly versatile menu item with customers swearing by their favorite seasonings and dips. Here are six restaurant chains with amazing fried clams on the menu.

Mac’s Seafood

Mac’s Seafood Cape Cod/Instagram

Massachusetts-based chain Mac’s Seafood is renowned for its excellent Fried Whole Belly Clams. “The absolute best clam strips I’ve ever had. Cape Cod,” one Redditor shared. “Mac’s strips are a nice change up, between fried calamari and their whole belly version. Their strips are real, and not frozen, battered right before frying, not in some factory etc. Their fries are amazing too,” another commented.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s

Captain D’s Clam Strips are made with a quarter-pound of crispy breaded Clam Strips served with D’s Dippin Sauce. “That sweet and sour sauce? I would gladly give a kidney for that stuff. So good,” one Redditor said.

7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Catfish

Flo’s Clam Shack

Flo’s Clam Shack/Instagram

Flo’s Clam Shack is another New England seafood chain with amazing Tendersweet Clam Strips and the Flo’s Fisherman Platter, which contains fried clams, clam strips, calamari, shrimp, scallops, fish, topped off with a clamcake. “If you’re in Rhode Island, you gotta stop by Flo’s,” one customer said. “Their famous fried clams and lobster rolls were exactly what I was looking for when I was craving seafood. The fiery stuffed quahog is also a tasty side dish along with the clam chowder.”

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods/Instagram

Legal Sea Foods has delicious fried Whole Belly New England Clams on the menu, which are described as “sweet and petite”. Each serving of clam comes with french fries and coleslaw and is cooked New England style or Cajun.

Red Lobster

red lobster admirals feast
Red Lobster

Red Lobster has the Admiral’s Feast, which includes Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips and bay scallops, all crisped to a golden-brown. Each order is served with cocktail and tartar sauces and your choice of two sides.

7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Baskets

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has yummy Clam Strips on the menu. “Indulge in the delightful crunch of our Clam Strips – a snack-size serving of crispy, breaded clams. Savor the bite-sized goodness as each clam strip offers a perfect blend of crispy coating and tender clam flavor,” the chain says.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
  6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Clams

