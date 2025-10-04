7 Fast-Food Chains That Serve the Freshest Seafood

Fast-food is not usually known for offering great seafood, but these days there are lots of great options from a variety of different chains. Whether you’re looking for the best fish tacos or really delicious sandwiches and platters, these restaurants can be relied on for exceptionally tasty seafood items every time. Here are seven fast-food chains with the most fresh, delicious seafood items on the menu.

Del Taco

Del Taco fans are obsessed with the Beer Battered Fish Tacos. This menu item is made with wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillet in a crispy beer batter made with Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, fresh pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge. So good!

McDonald’s

McDonald’s iconic Filet-O-Fish Sandwich is made with wild-caught Alaskan Pollock. “Filet-O-Fish is the best food item in McDonald’s and I’m willing to die on this hill,” one Redditor said. “It’s the only fast food I eat anymore. Once every 3-4 months,” another agreed.

Burger King

Burger King fans rave about the taste and quality of the limited time-only Big Fish Sandwich, made from a wild-caught Alaskan pollock filet and crispy panko breading. “9/10 it’s really good and I think more people should get it,” one fan said. “I love Burger King in general but some items are a 5 or less and I’ill let that be known.”

Culver’s

Culver's is famous for fresh, delicious menu items such as the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich. "Caught in the icy North Atlantic, our fish is hand cut, hand battered and cooked to order. Topped with a Culver's family recipe tartar sauce featuring olives, capers and sweet relish, crisp lettuce and Wisconsin Cheddar," the chain says.

Popeyes

Popeyes seasonal Flounder Fish Sandwich is made with wild-caught flounder fillet seasoned with bold Cajun spices, fried to crispy perfection, and served on a toasted brioche bun with crunchy pickles. Sadly this sandwich is only available during Lent, much to the dismay of fans. I was just informed that the flounder sandwich is no longer available at Popeyes because it’s seasonal….this devastated me as that was the best fish sandwich from any fast food place near me. It beats McDonald’s and Culver’s any day. BRING HER BACK!!!!” one fan said.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Rubio’s Coastal Grill has some of the best Fish Tacos for a fast-food chain. “Beer-battered wild-caught Alaska pollock cooked to crispy perfection, topped with our signature white sauce, handmade salsa, and crisp cabbage, all served on a warm stone-ground corn tortilla. It’s the culinary version of a day at the beach,” the chain says.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has deliciously fresh seafood, with the fried Clam Strips and Fried Fish Platter a fan-favorite item. The chain also offers fried catfish, hand-breaded in our signature southern-style breading and served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies.