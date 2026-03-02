7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Cod

These chains serve crispy fried cod done right.

Fried cod is one of the most delicious fried fish options you can get, albeit not as common these days as pollock. Cod has the most beautiful moist flaky texture and mild, sweet taste, perfect for sandwiches, fish nuggets, fish & chips platters, and so on. Getting really good fried cod is an absolute treat, but where are the best spots (especially during Lent)? Here are seven chain restaurants where the fried cod is beautifully cooked and delicious every time.

Culver’s

Culver’s fried cod options have become the stuff of legend, and for good reason—they’re just delicious. The North Atlantic Cod Dinner and North Atlantic Cod Sandwich are very popular with diners who love the taste and quality of these year-round items. “Both of their fish sandwiches are tremendously good. As is most of the rest of their food,” one fan said (the other fish sandwich is made from walleye).

Ye Olde King’s Head

The Fish & Chips at Ye Olde King’s Head is made with beer battered cod and, of course, served with delicious tartar sauce. “We ordered the side salad and two-piece fish & chips to share. If you’re not a big eater, it would be easy to share the two-piece. The pieces are (seriously) the size of small burritos, and you get a pile of fries,” one diner shared.

Bob Evan’s

Bob Evan’s Great Alaskan Cod plate is a great choice for a delicious, generously-portioned seafood dinner. Guests can enjoy a colossal hand-cut Alaskan cod fillet with a light, flaky, pub-style batter served with a side of tartar sauce, choice of two sides and dinner rolls. Not only is this dish tasty but it’s great value, too.

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Craft Beer Battered Fish & Chips at McCormick & Schmick’s is a fan-favorite menu item, perfect for days when you want something special. This dish is made with Beer Battered Cod, House Made Tartar, Coleslaw, and served with Chesapeake Fries. The Crispy Fried Calamari (classic with Marinara or Sweet & Spicy Asian Style) is the perfect appetizer for this meal.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver's has some tasty cod options for hungry diners who want a nice dinner without breaking the bank. The 2 pc Battered Cod Meal is as good as it gets. "Indulge in two golden-fried cod fillets, perfectly crispy and delicious," the chain says. "Served with your choice of two savory sides and two hushpuppies, this hearty feast is sure to satisfy any seafarer's craving!"

Perkins

The Fish ‘N Chips plate at Perkins American Food Co. contains three crispy cod fillets, served with tartar sauce, fries and a fresh garden salad. There’s also a Grilled Fish & Shrimp option for those who want something a little lighter: Garlic-seasoned white fish fillet topped with grilled shrimp and drizzled with garlic butter. Served over herb rice pilaf with grilled asparagus. Also available Cajun-seasoned.

Red Lobster

The Fish and Chips plate at Red Lobster is made with beer-battered, wild-caught cod served with Chesapeake fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. The Wild-Caught Crunch-Fried Flounder is another excellent fried fish option for those who love a tender white fish option. This dish is also served with tartar and two sides.