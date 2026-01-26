7 Seafood Chains Known for Golden, Extra-Crispy Fried Fish

From cod to flounder, these seafood chains are famous for golden, extra-crispy fried fish fans love.

Fried fish, whether on a platter or in a sandwich, is a fan-favorite menu item not just at a seafood chain but any type of restaurant, including fast food. Whether it’s cod, haddock, pollock or any other white fish, this savory, tasty food is versatile and delicious. If you want your fish extra crispy and golden, there are several spots where this dish is perfectly cooked. Here are seven seafood chains known for golden crispy fish items.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has great fried fish on the menu, like the 2 pc Battered Cod Meal. “Indulge in two golden-fried cod fillets, perfectly crispy and delicious. Served with your choice of two savory sides and two hushpuppies, this hearty feast is sure to satisfy any seafarer’s craving!” the chain says.

Captain D’s

The Fish Favorites menu at Captain D’s is sure to please fried fish lovers: The Batter Dipped Fish plate contains the chain’s famous batter dipped fish fillets served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies. The Southern-Style White Fish is also a great choice, with one large, hand-breaded, Southern-Style White Fish Fillet served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster might be famous for the lobster menu items, but don’t sleep on the Fish and Chips, which are deep-fried to a perfect crispy golden hue. Made from beer-battered, wild-caught cod, this meal is served with Chesapeake fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. There’s also a Wild-Caught Crunch-Fried Flounder plate served with tartar sauce and choice of two sides.

Bonefish Grill

Famous for its iconic Bang Bang Shrimp, Bonefish Grill also has excellent Fish & Chips on the menu. This meal is made from crispy cod, accompanied by coleslaw and tartar sauce, served with french fries. This dish is also part of the chain’s prix fixe meal menu.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

The Captain’s Fish & Chips at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is a crispy, crunchy dish served with Fries, Coleslaw, and Tartar Sauce. Hungry guests can also opt for the Forrest’s Seafood Feast, which includes Fish & Chips, Fried Shrimp, Seafood Hush Pups, Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Remoulade Sauce, and Cocktail Sauce.

Joe’s Crab Shack

The Fish & Chips at Joe's Crab Shack doesn't disappoint, made with hand dipped flaky white fish served with coleslaw and hushpuppies. There's also a Shrimp & Fish dish made with crispy fried shrimp and fish fillet with fries, also served with coleslaw and hushpuppies.

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Fish & Chips at McCormick & Schmick’s is made with ZiegenBock Beer Battered Alaskan Cod, and served with House Made Tartar and Seasoned Fries. Those who love crunchy deep-fried seafood will also appreciate the Buttermilk Fried Shrimp, which is Cracker Meal Crumb Breaded and served with Seasoned Fries, Coleslaw, and Horseradish Cocktail Sauce.