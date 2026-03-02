8 Best Frozen Fried Fish Sandwiches at Grocery Stores

These frozen fish fillets make crispy sandwiches fast.

Frozen fish sandwiches are an ideal snack or meal on days when you’re craving a protein-packed dish that takes minutes to heat up and put together. These frozen options can be kept on hand for days when you don’t want to deal with prep or cleanup, perfect for a stress-free meal everyone will appreciate. Here are eight of the best frozen fried fish options to get from the store right now.

Gorton’s Fish Sandwich Breaded Fillets

Gorton’s Fish Sandwich Breaded Fillets are made from whole Alaskan pollock fillets and ideal for making quick and easy fish sandwiches without any mess. “These are a hit. 10/10!!!” one Target shopper said.

Van De Camp’s Sandwich Fillets

Van De Camp’s Sandwich Fillets come in ideally sized portions and are the perfect shortcut for fish sandwiches, the chain says. These wild-caught fillets are coated in a crunchy breading. They’re also kosher and sealed in a freshness pouch. “Extremely tasty fish with just the right amount of breading, that doesn’t overpower the flavor and has a fantastic crispy crunch to it,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets

Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets are ideal for making at-home fish sandwiches. “The Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets are a seafood sensation, delivering golden, crispy perfection straight from your oven,” one shopper said. “These fillets are the ultimate balance of flaky fish and crunchy coating, making every bite feel like a seaside indulgence.”

Gorton’s Golden Crispy Panko Fish Fillets

Gorton’s Golden Crispy Panko Fish Fillets are a nice option for those who like a crunchier crust on their fried fish. “These are much better than they used to be. previously, they were basically all batter and no fish. that has apparently changed recently. we will keep buying them as long as there is more fish than batter,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Member’s Mark Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Member’s Mark Beer Battered Cod Fillets are sustainably sourced, wild caught cod fillets with unique beer flavored batter perfect for sandwiches. “Very good, actually better than some restaurants serve! Very crispy and great flavor! Three times cheaper and large portions then going to a restaurant!” one fan said.

Trident Seafoods Wild Alaskan Beer Battered Cod

Trident Seafoods Wild Alaskan Beer Battered Cod is an excellent option Costco shoppers appreciate. “Full fillets, not minced. I’ve always loved the taste of cod. The beer batter had a nice flavor to it. I’ll get these again when I see they’re on sale,” one shopper said.

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Haddock

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Haddock is a great gluten-free option for crispy fish sandwiches. “Considering this is GF, it’s so good! I really missed being able to order fried fish from restaurants. This is perfect for times when you are craving it. My whole family enjoys it!” one Sprouts shopper said.

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Wild Caught Crispy Battered Cod

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Wild Caught Crispy Battered Cod is wild-caught with 8g of protein per serving. This frozen fish option is dairy free and wheat free, and ideal for quick, delicious seafood sandwiches made with quality fish.