5 Best Fried Fish Sandwiches, According to Diners

Diners say these crispy fish sandwiches are must-orders.

Fish sandwiches may not enjoy the popularity of the classic burger or chicken sandwich, but when done well they are seriously addictive. Many chain restaurants are releasing their seasonal fried fish sandwiches right now thanks to Lent, and diners can’t get enough of these crispy, delicious menu items. If you’re looking for a change from your usual fish favorite, there are some truly tasty options available. Here are five of the best fried fish sandwiches you can get, according to diners.

Whataburger Whatacatch Sandwich

Whataburger just launched its Whatacatch Sandwich, a seasonal gem diners rave about. This sandwich is made from crispy, wild-caught Alaskan pollock fillet coated in seasoned panko breadcrumbs, topped with fresh lettuce, two slices of tomato and tangy tartar sauce on a soft bun. There's also a Whatacatch Platter: Two golden, crispy fish fillets served over a bed of fries with tartar sauce on the side for dipping. "Whataburger's fish is delicious! Literally the best in fast food," one fan said via Facebook, to a chorus of agreement.

Jack In the Box Moby Jack Fish Sandwich

Jack In the Box‘s seasonal Moby Jack Fish Sandwich is back! This tasty sandwich is made from crispy panko breaded wild-caught Alaska Pollock fish filet, tartar sauce, and fresh lettuce on a toasted buttery bakery bun. The Hot Mess Burger is also back on the menu for a limited time only: a 100% beef jumbo patty topped with white cheese sauce, shredded pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, and crunchy onion rings on toasted sourdough bread.

Checkers & Rally’s

The Crispy Fish Sandwich at Checkers & Rally’s is made with 100% wild Alaskan pollock for a flavorful, crunchy bite. The Deep Sea Double is another great option, made from two crispy fish filets topped with melted American cheese, crisp iceberg lettuce, and tartar sauce, all served up on a flour-dusted bun. “The Checkers fish sandwich was actually really tasty! I really liked it, and I was surprised!” one fan said.

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

The McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish is a year-round delight that many locations have on a special deal right now (check the app). “My father and I would get them all the time in the 80’s after camping or fishing. This grew into a love of trying the fish sandwich at any restaurant I go to,” one fan shared. “I crave one every year or two, and it never disappoints,” another Redditor said. “The McMuffins, the Filet-O-Fish, and the McDouble remain my favorite things on the menu.”

Burger King Big Fish Sandwich

Burger King‘s Big Fish Sandwich is another year-round must-have sandwich, made with white Alaskan Pollock with crispy panko breading, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce, and crunchy pickles on a toasted potato bun. “Best fast food fish sandwich In the north east (I cannot speak for other regions),” one fan said. “Big fish is so good! When I worked there I made mine fresh, cooked a little longer and used the spicy glaze with pickles lettuce and tartar sauce,” another added.