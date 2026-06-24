5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Family Meals, According to Diners

Enjoy generous platters and all-you-can-eat deals at these top spots.

Taking the family out for a fried fish meal doesn’t have to cost a fortune, as many spots offer great deals on platters and family packs perfect for a large group to share. These generous portions come with sides including fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, and more, plus dips like tartar and, of course, ranch. If you’re looking for a place where no one will leave hungry, the following five restaurants have you covered: Here are five restaurant chains with the best fried fish family meals according to fans.

Capt. Jack’s Family Buffet

The dinner buffet at Capt. Jack’s Family Buffet is a must-try, fans say. “It was amazing! A must go!” one diner said. “I didn’t realize they had a seafood buffet like this, I mean ribeyes all you can eat, shrimp, oysters, man the grilled cod that’s where it’s at! Green beans were amazing!”

Crabby Mike’s

Diners at Crabby Mike’s love the all-you-can-eat buffet, plus delicious platters for those who know exactly what they want. “We loved all the food. Everything tasted fresh and so good. We definitely eat our money’s worth. I loved that they had food options for our kids too like pizza,” one guest said.

RELATED: 5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fisherman’s Platters, According to Diners

Golden Corral

Golden Corral has excellent fried fish and sides for hungry diners who want a solid all-you-can-eat option. “The food was hot & fresh, & our server was prompt. Fried fish was super, and their choc. pie was super,” one diner said.

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant has all-you-can-eat fish, shrimp, oysters and more, at great value for top-quality seafood. “The buffet did not disappoint. There was a lot of variety and I loved the crawfish and the crab legs the most,” one fan shared.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner’s Friday Fish Fry is perfect for groups to enjoy endless portions of fried fish and sides from 4 p.m. until close. “Another great ‘Fish Fry Friday’ at Black Bear Diner… The Fish Fry was cooked to perfection,” one happy diner said.