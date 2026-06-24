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5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Family Meals, According to Diners

Evidence-Based
Enjoy generous platters and all-you-can-eat deals at these top spots.
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June 24, 2026

Taking the family out for a fried fish meal doesn’t have to cost a fortune, as many spots offer great deals on platters and family packs perfect for a large group to share. These generous portions come with sides including fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, and more, plus dips like tartar and, of course, ranch. If you’re looking for a place where no one will leave hungry, the following five restaurants have you covered: Here are five restaurant chains with the best fried fish family meals according to fans.

Capt. Jack’s Family Buffet

Capt. Jack's Family Buffet/Facebook

The dinner buffet at Capt. Jack’s Family Buffet is a must-try, fans say. “It was amazing! A must go!” one diner said. “I didn’t realize they had a seafood buffet like this, I mean ribeyes all you can eat, shrimp, oysters, man the grilled cod that’s where it’s at! Green beans were amazing!”

Crabby Mike’s

Crabby Mike's/Facebook

Diners at Crabby Mike’s love the all-you-can-eat buffet, plus delicious platters for those who know exactly what they want. “We loved all the food. Everything tasted fresh and so good. We definitely eat our money’s worth. I loved that they had food options for our kids too like pizza,” one guest said.

RELATED: 5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fisherman’s Platters, According to Diners

Golden Corral

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Golden Corral has excellent fried fish and sides for hungry diners who want a solid all-you-can-eat option. “The food was hot & fresh, & our server was prompt. Fried fish was super, and their  choc. pie was super,” one diner said.

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

Captain George's Seafood Restaurant/Facebook

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant has all-you-can-eat fish, shrimp, oysters and more, at great value for top-quality seafood. “The buffet did not disappoint. There was a lot of variety and I loved the crawfish and the crab legs the most,” one fan shared.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner/Facebook

Black Bear Diner’s Friday Fish Fry is perfect for groups to enjoy endless portions of fried fish and sides from 4 p.m. until close. “Another great ‘Fish Fry Friday’ at Black Bear Diner… The Fish Fry was cooked to perfection,” one happy diner said.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
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