5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Lunch Specials, According to Diners

Save on your next midday meal with these top-rated, budget-friendly seafood combo deals and plates.

Seafood lovers can save a lot of money on their favorite dishes by opting for lunch specials, as many restaurants offer very impressive deals for diners who are happy to eat earlier in the day. Some are combo plates, others are daily specials that change throughout the week, but all these deals offer guests excellent fried seafood at lower prices. Here are five restaurant chains with the best fried fish lunch specials, according to diners.

Eat My Catfish

The Lunch Specials at Eat My Catfish run from Monday–Friday 11AM–4PM, and diners can pick from a variety of plates for just $10; for example the catfish and shrimp combo. “The food was wonderful, plentiful, hot, tasty and a large selection for a variety of tastes. From children’s chicken tenders, to fresh farmed catfish, they do it all very well,” one guest raved.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has excellent weekday lunch specials, which includes the delicious Fish & Chips plate. “The fish n chips lunch was outstanding at $9.99. I added cole slaw. They start you off with a complimentary warm croissant with vanilla icing,” one happy customer said.

Bonefish Grill

Diners at Bonefish Grill can enjoy several lunch specials, including the Off the Hook Fish Sandwich made with blackened, grilled, or fried white fish. “Give them a try if you really like shrimp, once you get munching on them they go fast,” one fan shared. “I also ordered the fish and chips! The cod was fried golden brown and crisp. The fish planks were a nice size flaky fish which you can eat with your hands or with a fork.”

Ocean Prime

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Those who want a more upscale experience should check out the 3-Course $39 Prime Lunch menu at Ocean Prime, available weekdays until 4 p.m. “Ocean prime early dining pre-fix meal is fantastic,” one diner said. “Always my favorite place to eat in Naples.”

Red Lobster

Red Lobster‘s lunch menu is packed with impressive deals, like the $16.99 Sailor’s Platter which contains shrimp scampi, popcorn shrimp and crispy wild-caught flounder, served with Chesapeake fries. “I found the lunch menu and ordered the Sailor’s Platter for $18.99, and it was a lot of food, so I was pleased,” one Redditor said.