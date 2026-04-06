5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Deep-Fried Fish and Onion Rings

These popular chains serve crispy, beer-battered fish alongside crunchy, hand-battered onion rings.

Onion rings might not be as popular as french fries as a side to fried fish, but there are times when nothing else hits the spot. Onion rings that are battered and fried to perfection should be crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, and pairs perfectly with deep-fried seafood and fish. So where are the best combos to be found? Here are five chain restaurants with excellent crispy fried fish and crunchy, savory onion rings.

Freddy’s

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has excellent onion rings on the menu which go great with the Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich: A beer-battered 4 oz filet of flounder on a toasted bun with tartar sauce, American cheese, lettuce, and pickle. The Cheese Curds are also a delicious side that goes with everything.

Culver’s

Culver’s serves freshly-made onion rings prepared in-house every day, made from whole white onions and fried to order every time. These crunchy rings go perfectly with the chain’s famous North Atlantic Cod Dinner and North Atlantic Cod Sandwich. “Everything tastes very fresh,” one happy diner said. “The onions taste like they just came out of the ground. The bacon is thick and juicy. This is wildly good. I am in shock.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Farmer Boys

The Fish Platter at Farmer Boys is made with crispy fried Alaska pollock fillets that go perfectly with the giant onion rings made farm fresh, hand-chopped, and battered daily at each restaurant. “The onion rings are HUGE. If you get a burger, you’re gonna only need the two pieces since the burgers are huge also,” one fan said.

Bennigan’s

Irish pub chain Bennigan’s has an appetizer called “Irish Tower O Rings” that is perfect when enjoyed on the side of the Fish & Chips. “We tried the Fish and chips, Apple pecan salad and Sheila’s sriracha shrimp. All were delicious but the fish and chips really blew us away. Possibly the best I have ever had,” one diner shared.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The Homemade Onion Rings at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen are fresh-cut, hand-battered and made to order. This popular appetizer is served with a signature ranch and Cajun dipping sauce. These crunchy rings are great with the Fish & Chips plate: Three pieces of beer-battered white fish lightly fried, with tartar sauce.