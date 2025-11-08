7 Chains Restaurants With the Best Onion Rings, According to Real Fans

Onion rings are right up there with french fries as one of the most delicious sides to your meal, whether it’s a cheeseburger or a salad. A well made deep-fried onion ring has a nice crispy batter that doesn’t fall off the ring, and the onion should be cooked just enough where it’s not a messy struggle to eat. If you’re craving this savory, tasty snack, there are several locations where hungry diners rave about the rings. Here are seven restaurant chains where the onion rings are worth the trip alone.

Whataburger

Whataburger has some of the best onion rings you can get. “I love Whataburger onion rings,” one fan said. “Best onions rings around. I suppose maybe I’ve had better at some restaurant but not that I can remember. Whataburger rings are the GOAT,” another agreed.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen fans are obsessed with the onion rings. “The best fast food onion rings by a mile, imo,” one diner said. “There’s a DQ near where I used to go in to work and I would get onion rings as a side about once a week. As long as the oil didn’t get too old they were pretty good,” another commented.

Freddy’s

The onion rings at Freddy’s are fantastic, diners say. “Freddy’s is great. The pickles they use knock the burger out of the park. And I while I don’t care for their fries shape I really enjoy the seasoning on them and their onion rings are just great,” one fan said.

Culver’s

Culver’s diners love the onion rings on the menu. “I always go with the onion rings at Culver’s, and wife gets the curds so we can share 😋,” one fan said. “I’ve gone to Culver’s just for onion rings more than once. Their burgers are good too but the onion rings are top notch,” another said.

Burger King

Burger King uses minced onion for its onion rings, but fans still admit they are addictive. “BK rings with the zesty sauce were the king of the fast food sides when I last had them in like 2010. Can’t speak for now, so I’ll continue to ride that wave of nostalgia,” one said. “Their zesty sauce with onion rings is one of my favorites,” another commented.

White Castle

White Castle has excellent onion rings, fans say. "I love White Castle's onion rings, they dice up the onions so you don't have to worry about pulling out the entire thing when biting," one diner said.

Portillo’s

The onion rings at Portillo’s are excellent, diners say. “Portillo onion rings are top tier,” one Redditor shared. “Portillo’s has the best onion rings! No chance for anyone! Portillo’s is honestly the best fast/casual place!” another raved.