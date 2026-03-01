5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Mac and Cheese

These cheesy, gooey fried mac and cheese balls are raved about.

Mac and cheese is already an extremely indulgent dish, thanks to that holy trio of pasta, melted cheese and breadcrumbs—but it turns out you can make it more delicious. Mac and cheese that is breaded and deep-fried goes from a tasty dish to something truly special and additive, packed with flavor and with a texture you can only get from the deep-frying process. So where are these little flavor bombs to be found? Here are five chain restaurants with the most gooey, perfect fried mac and cheese.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Fried Macaroni and Cheese at The Cheesecake Factory is made with crispy crumb coated macaroni and cheese balls served over a creamy marinara sauce. “The fried Mac and cheese balls are where it’s at… the balls have a ton of cheese sauce,” one diner said. There’s also regular mac and cheese on the menu, but the balls seem to be a favorite.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has Fried Couscous Mac & Cheese Balls that are a hit with diners. “The fried mac and cheese balls had a crispy exterior with a creamy center,” one said. “They’re actually made with pearl couscous instead of macaroni which made the texture more unique. They came with sriracha aioli and sriracha queso on the side for dipping.”

Big City Wings

The Fried Mac & Cheese at Big City Wings are one of the best things on the menu. Each order is five giant blocks of fresh mac & cheese deep-fried in homemade breading served with ranch dressing. The City Wide Sampler is great for those who want a little bit of everything: Boneless wings, pickle spears, fried Mac & Cheese, fried cheese blocks and waffle fries served with marinara sauce dressing of choice.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Topgolf

The Cheesy Macaroni Bites at Topgolf are made from creamy mac and cheese, fried and perfectly crisp on the outside, and served with ranch and creamy tomato sauce. “Very good, creamy and crunchy,” one fan said. “They were [delicious] and the tomato sauce had a great cheesy flavor.”

I Heart Mac & Cheese

I Heart Mac & Cheese has signature Mac Bites available in Classic and Bacon Jalapeño. “Their mac n cheese balls and cookies are amazing!!! They’re so good, I would definitely return just for them,” one diner said.