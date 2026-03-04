These chains serve crispy fried okra with real Southern crunch.

Fried okra is a southern delicacy. The plant, with edible green seed pods, is used in a variety of cuisines worldwide. In the south, it is often breaded and deep-fried, like everything else! While you can’t find fried okra everywhere, there are a handful of chains famous for serving plates, sides, and appetizers of the fried and delicious veggie. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best fried okra plates.

Cracker Barrel Fried Okra

One of the easiest places to enjoy fried okra is Cracker Barrel, where it is served with a golden Southern homestyle crunch. Diners head to the restaurant just for the veggie. “Cracker Barrel has very good fried okra,” a Redditor says.

Golden Chick Fried Okra

Golden Chick, a Texas-based chain specializing in crunchy fried tenders, has delicious okra. “I had okra and fries, both were crispy and very good,” a Facebooker says. It “was delicious!” another added. As for the chicken? “It’s literally the best fried chicken I’ve ever had in my life,” writes one Redditor.

Cook Out Fried Okra

Cook Out, a southern fast-food chain serving burgers, fries, and milkshakes, offers fried okra as a side dish at select locations. It costs approximately $2.39 and features crispy, cornmeal-breaded, deep-fried pieces. According to diners, it is cooked crispy, with a golden-brown breading. “That would be my go to if it was at every location,” a Redditor confirms. “I noticed okra on a Cook Out menu board a couple of years ago, ordered it, loved it, and later could not find it anywhere. I thought I’d dreamed it, and then found it on the menu at Cook Out in King, NC. It’s as good as or better than I’ve had at ANY walk-in restaurant!” an Instagrammer writes.

Cameron’s Seafood Fried Okra

Cameron’s Seafood, a fresh seafood restaurant and market with locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania, offers delicious fried okra on its menu, and it “is great,” according to fans. The $6 side comes with “crispy golden Okra bites, perfectly seasoned and fried to perfection,” the chain says. “I LOOOVE the fried okra,” a Philadelphia patron wrote in a review.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken Fried Okra

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken serves equally famous fried okra as a side, which some diners maintain is basically the draw. “Gus’s fried chicken rocked! But I must confess that fried Okra was the dessert of the day for me. I could not put it down,” one TripAdvisor diner writes. “Never thought Fried Okra would be this good,” an Instagrammer, Epicure Journeys, wrote in a post.