5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Golden Fried Oysters

Golden, crispy fried oysters diners keep coming back for.

Fried oysters are a savory, tasty food perfect for an appetizer or a classic Po’boy sandwich. Simple yet so delicious, this seafood staple is a savory treat when battered and fried to perfection, and served with lemon and something tangy like coleslaw. But where are the best fried oysters to be found, where diners know this shellfish is expertly prepped, seasoned, and cooked? Here are five chain restaurants with the best golden fried oysters on the menu.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has fried oysters served with fries on the menu, plus the Seafood Platter with Two fried catfish fillets, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp & stuffed crab. Will definitely be back to try the fried oysters, a treat I first tried in New Orleans and never forgot,” one diner said.

Acme Oyster House

New Orleans-based seafood chain Acme Oyster House has Fried Oyster Remoulade, Fried Oyster Po’boys, and a Fried Oyster Salad on the menu that fans can’t get enough of. “Great food in the French Quarter,” one diner said. “Gumbo was excellent as was the fried oyster platter and the soft shell crab.”

Hank’s Oyster Bar

Hank’s Oyster Bar has delicious Fried Oysters served with French fries, plus a delicious Fried Oyster Po’boy. Guests can also enjoy fried oysters as part of the Ultimate Fry Plate. “Come try our award winning raw bar options like the fully loaded Seafood Plateau or tuck into some fan favorite like our Maine style lobster roll, fried oyster po’boy, crab cake platter, and molasses braised short ribs. AND…don’t forget the oysters including the Salty Wolfe: our proprietary oyster grown in the lower Chesapeake Bay!” the chain says. “The fried oyster dinner was delicious, and I loved the seasonal maple old-fashioned,” one diner said.

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

It doesn’t get better than the Fried Oysters at Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar. “We wanted to try all the New Orleans specialty foods and this place had it all – Po boys, shrimp and grits, fried oysters, jambalaya. We ventured out to try the fried oysters and they ended up being the table’s favorite,” one fan shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Original Oyster House

The Deep Fried Oysters at The Original Oyster House are “delicious, plump, and specially breaded”, the chain says. “I usually always end up getting fried oyster bc they are my favorite seafood… Oyster House cooks them to perfection, lightly fried and seasoned well …. Worcestershire, cocktail sauce, and horseradish are available on each table, so you can make your own oyster sauce,” one diner shared.