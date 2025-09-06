7 Restaurant Chains With the Freshest Oysters Right Now

Oysters, the different families of saltwater bivalve molluscs that live in marine or brackish habitats, are considered a delicacy in the culinary world. September is a big month for oyster eaters, as it kicks off the “R” season. While you can eat oysters year-round due to modern farming practices, traditionally the best months to consume them are September through April – the months with “R” in them. This is when they are traditionally plumper, sweeter, and less susceptible to Vibrio, a naturally occurring bacterium, increasing the risk of illness.

Acme Oyster House

Acme Oyster House is a New Orleans classic known for fresh oysters. There are so many ways to enjoy oysters at this southern spot: raw, chargrilled, fried, in Oyster Rockefeller Soup, in a Fried Oyster Po-boy, or even as a drink, the Oyster Shooter: “One freshly shucked oyster with cocktail sauce and vodka served in a shot glass,” the menu says. If you don’t live near one, the chain ships nationwide via Goldbelly.

Mo’s Restaurants

Mo’s Restaurants, an Oregon-based chain, serves locally harvested Yaquina Bay oysters. The Original Mo’s location opened in 1946 and has been popular for over 70 years with locals and tourists. You can order baked oysters, oyster stew (“Fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters seasoned and served in a piping hot whole milk and butter broth,” says the menu), or an Oregon Oyster Burger, “Two fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters grilled to perfection. Served on a bun grilled with garlic cheese butter, lettuce and homemade tartar sauce.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is an East Coast staple featuring sustainably sourced seasonal oysters. One of its big draws? Happy Oyster Hour, where guests enjoy $2 raw oysters from 2 to 5 daily and $3.50 oysters of the day.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is an upscale seafood chain known for premium oysters. The East Coast oysters are currently on the menu, on ice with cocktail and Mignonette sauces. Choose from Summer Love from Rustico, PEI, “Light Brine, Smooth, Buttery Citrus Finish,” Shooting Point from Shooting Point, VA, “Mild Brine, Plump, Sweet Finish,” Moon Light Bay from Barnstable, MA, “Solid Brine, Sweet, Seaweed Finish,” or Blue Point from Norwalk, CT, “Medium Brine, Firm, Mineral Finish.”

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is a high-end steakhouse with a raw bar serving mixed-coast oysters. Order Fresh Oysters on the Half Shell, served on ice with a classic mignonette sauce. In a recent social media post, the chain shared about the Shellfish platter, “a bountiful assortment of fresh lobster, shrimp and oysters.”

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse offers fresh oysters and classic oyster Rockefeller. “Celebrate the bounty of the sea on National Oysters Day with Davio’s exquisite Oysters Rockefeller! Fresh oysters are broiled to perfection and bathed in a rich spinach, Pernod, and breadcrumb topping. A timeless appetizer that is both elegant and incredibly flavorful,” they wrote in a recent social media post.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle serves half-shell oysters with creative upscale preparations. Two popular options? Oysters are smoked with red wine, Criolla Vinaigrette, and Oysters Rockefeller, served with creamed spinach, bacon, béarnaise, and lemon breadcrumbs.