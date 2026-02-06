5 Chain Restaurants with the Best Oysters, According to Chefs

Chefs share the national chains they trust most for fresh, briny oysters.

Oysters taste like the sea in the best way: briny, mineral-rich, sometimes slightly sweet. Fans love how different oysters can taste depending on where they’re from (salty, buttery, cucumber-y, even metallic). While they’re not for everyone, those who love them know how important good quality is. There’s nothing more disappointing and, quite frankly, off-putting than an average oyster. To find the best of the best, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to reveal their go-to chains for oysters. Here are the top five.

McCormick & Schmick’s

At McCormick & Schmick’s, you know what you’re getting–good food. It’s the only chain that Chef Shelley, personal chef and CEO/founder of The Personal Chef Business Academy, trusts for oysters. “They focus on cold-water varieties with clean, briny flavor — none of those oversized Gulf oysters that need a flood of cocktail sauce to be palatable,” she says. Chef Shelley adds, “The menu usually has tasting notes about the types they’re offering, their classic mignonette is excellent, and their yuzu granita adds a bright, fun touch that complements the oysters without overpowering them.”

Bonefish Grill

At select locations, Bonefish Grill offers oysters, and the seafood chain is a favorite of Ryan Allen, a home chef, food content creator, recipe developer, and the founder of Slow Cooker Meals. “Their oysters were fresh, well-shucked and consistently well-iced,” he said. “What’s most striking is the turnover. Where once oysters lingered, they now are moved in such volume that they never sit still.” Allen explained, “The other 70 percent spoke more highly of the chain’s oysters, which is the side you want to be on.”

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

For an elevated dining experience, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is another solid option for oysters, according to Allen. “Their oyster selection is similarly curated with care,” he says. “And there’s the clear labeling by region, a small detail that tells me the kitchen actually cares. They’re also plump, rather than watery. It’s a pleasure to frequent a place where the oysters are the meal’s main course, not an adjunct.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Seasons 52

While oysters aren’t served at every Season 52 location, Allen says if you’re dining at one that does offer the delicacy, don’t skip them. “Simple presentation, good brine, no gimmicks,” he says. “This was a good way to introduce novices to oysters in a way that made them truly pleasant to eat.”

The Longboard

The Longboard on Sullivan’s Island, SC, isn’t a chain, but it’s a noteworthy spot worth recognizing. Chef Josef Thorsen (Executive Chef at Katsubo in Charleston, SC), is a “huge oyster guy” and raves about this spot. “I can comfortably say that I’ve shucked in the tens of thousands of them,” he shares. “I’ve gotten very comfortable letting the oyster talk to me. There are a couple of places I love to go if I’m going to get oysters, but there really isn’t much compared to The Longboard on Sullivan’s Island, SC.” He explains, “They have a unique mignonette and a house-made rotating hot sauce. They also have a variety! I would’ve said this is a spot I would splurge on, but I didn’t because this place has the best oyster hour happy hour deal.”