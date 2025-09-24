7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Oysters

The only thing better than a fresh, cold, briny raw oyster is one that is deep-fried to golden perfection—this classic Southern dish is an absolute treat year-round, especially for those who live in the coastal regions of the Southeast. The rest of us have to make do with restaurant chains famous for serving up the most deliciously seasoned and fried oysters you can get, served with incredible dipping sauces and sides. Here are seven restaurant chains where the fried oysters are the best you can get.

Acme Oyster House

Acme Oyster House has delicious options like the Fried Oyster Remoulade and Fried Oyster Po’boy, and even a Fried Oyster Salad. “The oysters are the best in the area no matter if you are looking for raw, fried or my favorite, chargrilled. Secret is in the sauce. The salads are pretty good as well as po-boys,” one customer shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hank’s Oyster Bar

Hank’s Oyster Bar has Fried Oysters available as a small/large plate menu item served with French fries and as part of their Ultimate Fry Plate (Scallops, Oysters, Popcorn Shrimp, Calamari, Blue Catfish Fingers, and Hushpuppies). Diners can also choose the Fried Oyster Po’boy.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen serves up Cajun-style Fried Oysters customers love. “If you have a Pappadeaux nearby… GO! One of my all time favorite restaurants! My closest one is an hour away but I make the trek for it!” one Redditor raved.

The Original Oyster House

The Original Oyster House has “delicious, plump, and specially breaded” Deep Fried Oysters on the menu. “From the fiery oysters to the blackened shrimp tacos, we loved everything, and it tasted fantastic,” one customer said. “The service was great and very friendly, even though they were jampacked with customers everyone tried to give the best service they could.”

The Boiling Crab

The Boiling Crab has Fried Oysters as part of their “I Like It Fried” menu offerings. “The most amazing staff and delicious bags of seafood And the oysters are to die for,” one diner raved. “i can’t wait to get back in a few days to come in for dinner.”

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Diners at Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar can get delicious Fried Oysters served with hushpuppies, French Fries, and Coleslaw, plus a large selection of other oyster treats. “The oysters were hands-down some of the best we’ve ever had: fresh, perfectly shucked, and full of that briny Gulf flavor. Whether raw, chargrilled, or Rockefeller, each one was a knockout,” one happy customer said.

Half Shell Oyster House

Half Shell Oyster House serves up top-notch Fried Gulf Oyster Po-Boys. “Half Shell Oyster House in Gulfport exceeded all expectations!” one happy diner said. “The oysters were absolutely incredible—perfectly cooked, packed with flavor, and downright delicious. The red beans and rice were also a standout, full of rich, comforting goodness.”