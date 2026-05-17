6 Best Fried Bologna Sandwiches at Chain Restaurants

Enjoy a taste of nostalgia with these simple and satisfying comfort food classics.

If you grew up eating fried bologna sandwiches, no explanation is needed for why this staple comfort food has never gone out of fashion. This is not a fancy sandwich, which is a huge part of the appeal: It’s just thick-sliced bologna fried to perfection, crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with a texture somewhere between ham and a beef hot dog. In other words: salty and delicious. If you want a simple yet satisfying bologna sandwich that takes you back to simpler times, fire up Tim McGraw’s Back When and add the following spots to your list.

Puckett’s Restaurant

Puckett’s Restaurant has a famous Smoked Bologna sandwich at certain locations. “Our Smoked Bologna Sandwich is the real deal – thick-cut, smoked to perfection and served with all the fixin’s. It’s a taste of the South you won’t forget. Grab a seat, and let’s make some tasty memories together!” the chain says.

Tudor’s Biscuit World

Tudor’s Biscuit World is known for excellent, made-from-scratch biscuits used for sandwiches like the Politician. This savory treat is made with bologna, egg, & cheese on a delicious buttermilk biscuit. The Tootie is another simple option made with country ham, egg, and cheese.

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill

The Fried Bologna Sandwich at Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill is a classic sandwich made with thick-sliced bologna, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Toby’s BBQ Sauce on Texas Toast. Known as Toby Keith’s favorite, this sandwich comes with seasoned fries. “This fried bologna sandwich was so flippin’ good,” one diner said. “I devoured it in absolutely no time. So simple yet so satisfying!!! Those burnt edges were mouth watering and the perfect crisp. The cheese was melted deliciousness. Every little thing about this sandwich was so satisfying.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cousins Subs

Cousins Subs has a fan-favorite recurring Fried Bologna Sub made with Usinger’s bologna, crispy bacon, American cheese, onions, pickles, mayonnaise and mustard, all served on Cousins Subs’ signature Italian bread. “The Fried Bologna Sub brings back the classic, nostalgic flavors so many of us grew up with,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. Make it permanent, Cousins! Give the people what they want.

Au Cheval

I know I said bologna sandwiches aren’t fancy but the Fried Bologna Sandwich at Au Cheval is fancy: This sandwich is made with bologna, dijonnaise, and sharp American cheddar cheese with the option to add egg (stop it) and even bacon (amazing). I take it all back, this sandwich is not only fancy but downright delicious.

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

The Carl Ruiz at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q is a hearty sandwich made with housemade bologna, pimento cheese, bbq mustard, pickles, Fritos, and Texas toast. “The Carl Ruiz bologna sandwich lived up to the hype and the Foxy(patty) Melt might be the best sandwich I’ve ever eaten!!!” one excited diner said.