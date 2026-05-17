5 Leading Restaurant Chains with the Best “Outlaw” Ribeyes

Find the most flavorful bone-in ribeye steaks at these top-rated chains.

The “Outlaw” Ribeye was made famous by LongHorn Steakhouse, but it’s a common enough cut of meat at any decent steakhouse and restaurant chain. Essentially a big, beautiful bone-in ribeye, this steak has outstanding flavor and texture thanks to the beautiful marbling and on-the-bone tenderness. If you’re craving this truly special meal, here are five chains where the “Outlaw” ribeyes will melt in your mouth.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse‘s iconic Outlaw Ribeye is raved about by diners who can’t get enough of this 20 oz premium, marbled bone-in ribeye. “I’m here to tell y’all that the Parmesan crusted, bone-in, outlaw ribeye from there is just about as good as it gets when it comes to steak,” one diner said. “I love the big name steak places in town. Saying that, I’d still put that Longhorn ribeye up against any steak in town and dare the naysayers to prove me wrong.”

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris has a huge 26 oz bone-in Cowboy Ribeye made from the finest, custom-aged, midwestern USDA Prime beef—the highest 2% in quality on the market. “We broil it exactly the way you like it at 1800° to lock in the corn-fed flavor. This 26 oz bone-in Cowboy Ribeye is a perfectly marbled, juicy rib steak that has a rich, beefy flavor throughout. An outstanding example of USDA Prime at its best,” the restaurant says.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

The 16 oz. “Cowgirl” Bone-In Ribeye at Morton’s The Steakhouse is made from grain-fed Midwest beef. “My wife had the salmon and I ordered the bone in ribeye medium rare; both were cooked to perfection. We shared sides of lobster Mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts, and crab mashed potatoes. Every side hit the mark of our expectations as well,” one diner said.

STK

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STK has some outstanding bone-in options, like the 34 oz Bone-In Ribeye and the 16 oz Cowgirl Bone-In Ribeye. Those who want something truly special can ask for the STK Board: Australian Wagyu Carrera Tomahawk with roasted bone marrow, street corn salsa, and STK bold and bearnaise sauces. The 18 oz Dry-Aged Bone-In Strip is also excellent.

BOA Steakhouse

BOA Steakhouse has the Cajun Cowboy on the menu, plus the 15 Day Dry Aged Bone-In ribeye. “The Ribeye was a work of art. Seared to perfection with a deep, salty crust and topped with a melting disc of herb-infused compound butter,” one happy diner said.