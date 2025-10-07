5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Pork Chops

Fried pork chops are a wonderfully hearty, delicious meal option served with sides like mashed potatoes and gravy. This versatile meat can be prepared in many different ways, but when it comes to country fried options you’re in for a real treat. While making this Southern staple dish at home is fairly straightforward, there’s nothing like a perfectly fried chop at your favorite restaurant. Here are five chains where the fried pork chops are absolutely delicious.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Tuesday Country Fried Pork Chops are a hearty, delicious meal where it’s best to come hungry because the portions are so big. These battered and fried chops are seasoned right, golden-fried, and smothered in country gravy. Each order comes with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Like I said, come hungry!

Carolina Roadhouse

Carolina Roadhouse has a Country Fried Pork Chop plate on the menu, made with two tender 6 oz. pork chops, fried crispy and served with a house or caesar salad and side item. Sides include French Fries, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Spinach. The popular steakhouse chain calls these chops “the gold standard” and judging by this picture, you can see why.

Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung has a delicious Pork Chop Fried Rice diners rave about. “Perfectly seasoned and textured fried rice meets the irresistible aromas of fried eggs and freshly-chopped green onion. Topped with our signature Shanghainese-style fried pork cutlet that is crispy on the outside with a tender, juicy center,” the chain says. “I love fried rice and these hit the spot. The fried pork on top is also very good,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perry’s Steakhouse

Perry’s Steakhouse has Perry’s Famous Pork Chop ‘Bites’ on the menu, which is little pork cubes on a skewer. There’s also a Dinner Cut Pork Chop, which is much more filling albeit not fried: Hand selected in the Midwest specifically for Perry’s, this sweet, smoky, sizzling chop is cured, roasted, slow-smoked and caramelized, served with homemade applesauce. Dairy-Free Friendly with modifications (which might include butter).

Waffle House

The pan-fried pork chops at Waffle House are a fan-favorite item, with diners saying it’s by far the best thing on the menu. “Many ppl don’t know this. I’m a manager and I have all type of hidden seasonings for ppl who order the pork chop lol,” one Redditor said.