From diner classics to toasted croissants, these ham and cheese melts stand out.

I always prefer hot sandwiches to cold ones, especially when they involve melty cheese. One of my go-tos is a ham and cheese melt. There is something so perfectly delicious about the combo of the salty sliced lunch meat and a creamy, gooey cheese that hits all the right flavor notes. Luckily, the combo is served at nearly every restaurant and sandwich shop. Where can you get the best version of the classic? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best ham-and-cheese melts, according to diners.

Waffle House

The Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich is legendary at the chain because it’s griddled on a waffle iron. It is made with a slice of hickory-smoked city ham and melted American cheese on your choice of bread. “It’s a ham and cheese sandwich on wheat toast. They heat the bread in the waffle iron. It makes it kind of crunchy. Its good,” a Facebooker explains. “My Grandmother worked at Waffle House for 40 years. This was her favorite,” another adds.

Le Pain Quotidien

At Le Pain Quotidien, order the popular Toasted Paris Ham & Gruyère Croissant, a French version of the sandwich. It is a flaky, house-baked croissant with Paris ham and melted Gruyère, typically served with a trio of mustards, and is tres French.

Jersey Mike’s

The ham and provolone at Jersey Mike’s is a favorite order. Just ask to have it toasted to melty deliciousness. “Just a good place for a guy to get a sandwich; you really can’t ask for anything else,” one fan said.

Black Bear Diner

The signature Monte Cristo sandwich, with ham, turkey, and melted mozzarella cheese, served between layers of thick battered and fried French toast, is a favorite at Black Bear Diner. “Three layers of french toast, two melted cheeses, ham, turkey, and syrup – treat yourself!” the chain wrote on Facebook.

Hardee’s

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The Hot Ham ‘N’ Cheese at Hardee’s is not to be skipped, with sliced ham and melted Swiss cheese on a Brioche-style bun. “Hardee’s Big Hot Ham ‘N’ Cheese is the best fast food sandwich and I’ll fight anyone who says otherwise. The only exception I will accept is an In-N-Out Burger,” a Redditor said. “Dude these things are good. I’ll coupons to get one for $2 or $3 and it’s definitely worth it. Mine are usually loaded with the ham,” another fan shared.