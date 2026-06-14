5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fish and Shrimp Combo, According to Diners

Discover the top-rated seafood chains serving up delicious fish and shrimp platters.

A shrimp and fish combo is perfect for seafood-lovers who want a little variety, as this pairing is one of the most commonly-found combos at most restaurants and seafood spots. Usually made with fried fish and shrimp and served with sides like coleslaw, fries, and hushpuppies, this delicious meal is fantastic as an appetizer for sharing, or as a meal for one person to feast on. If you’re craving this classic combo, here are five chains where the fish and shrimp are delicious, fans say.

Shrimp Basket

Diners love the Signature Hand-Breaded Baskets at Shrimp Basket, which come served with southern slaw, two hushpuppies, corn fritter, and french fries. “The food was excellent! We all got something different and not one of us was looking to share because we all enjoyed it. The appetizers were perfect out well before the meal and hot,” one diner said.

Legal Sea Foods

The Crispy Fried Fisherman’s Platter at Legal Sea Foods contains not only shrimp and whitefish but scallops, calamari, and onion strings. “I resolve over-and-over again to get something different, but I just always get the same, cup-of-chowder and the Fisherman’s platter, and eat till I can’t walk,” one fan said.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has a Fish & Shrimp Platter on the menu with two pieces of hand-battered fried Alaska pollock and six pieces of crispy battered shrimp. Each meal comes with two individual-sized sides and two hushpuppies. “My fish was hot, and the taste superb, hush puppies fresh, I love their coleslaw,” one diner shared.

Joe’s Crab Shack

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Joe’s Crab Shack is famous for its seafood boils, but the chain also has an excellent Shrimp & Fish basket containing crispy fried shrimp and fish fillet with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies. “I ordered the Shrimp & Seafood Ensemble, and it was cooked perfectly—just what I needed after a long day in the sun. My family and I had such a great experience, and we will 100% be coming back. Big thanks to the team for making our visit so enjoyable!” one fan raved.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish has a Catfish & Shrimp lunch special, with one piece U.S. farm-raised catfish and six hand-breaded fried shrimp served with one side and hushpuppies. “What a great place! Really well seasoned and fresh fish and shrimp,” one diner said.