5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Pork Chops

These chains serve crispy, flavorful pork chops diners rave about.

Fried pork chops are a simple yet tasty option perfect for any meal, be it breakfast, lunch, or dinner. This savory and versatile meat goes well with mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and more, and especially with tangy sides like sauerkraut and coleslaw. Making pork chops at home is fairly straightforward but when you want to relax and let someone else do the cooking and cleanup, these restaurants have you covered. Here are five chains with the most delicious fried pork chops.

Din Tai Fung

The Fried Pork Chop Noodle Soup at Din Tai Fung is a delicious spin on your typical fried pork chop meal: This winter staple is made from house-made egg noodles in a light, clear broth, topped with slices of signature Shanghainese-style pork chop, crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside. Each pork chop cutlet is fried to perfection and garnished with freshly ground coarse pepper. The Pork Chop Fried Rice is also a delicious option, with perfectly seasoned and textured fried rice topped with a fried pork cutlet.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel offers Tuesday Country Fried Pork Chops smothered in country gravy in some locations. This savory plate is served with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. ‘Never had a fried pork chop that had such a crisp batter on it. This actually looks more like chicken,” one diner shared via Facebook.

Luby’s

Luby's Jumbo Pork Chop is a fried and breaded option diners love for its size and value. "Porterhouse Pork Chop, 2 sides, and a roll…$15.99. The pork chop is huge! It is delicious!" one diner shared via Facebook, sharing a picture of their meal (it really does look gigantic).

Waffle House

Waffle House has a Pork Chop Dinner and a Pork Chop & Eggs Breakfast on the menu. “Waffle House pork chops are amazing,” one diner said, sharing a picture of their meal. “Add 2 eggs over easy and leave off the cheese. I would eat this for my last meal if I had a choice,” another fan said.

Perry’s Steakhouse

Perry’s Steakhouse is one of the few upscale spots that has crispy pork on the menu, The Perry’s Famous Pork Chop ‘Bites’ are little pork cubes on a skewer, great for a savory appetizer. “We started with the pork chop bites because everyone told me about their pork chops. And boy, they were right. Those pork chop bites were SUPERB. We laughed that we really didn’t need the sauce with them because they were perfect by themselves, but the sauce was also excellent,” one diner said.