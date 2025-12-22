5 Chain Restaurants With the Thickest, Juiciest Pork Chops, According to Butchers

Butchers say these chains serve thick-cut pork chops that stay juicy and full of flavor.

Pork chops strike a balance between flavor, versatility, and comfort. They’re hearty without being heavy, and for many people, they bring back memories of home-cooked meals. While plenty of restaurant chains offer pork chops, finding one that’s truly juicy and well-cut isn’t always easy. Pork chops are amazing when cooked properly and according to Gabriel LLaurado, butcher, Co-Founder, CMO, CTO Meat N’ Bone, there are four main things to look for when ordering pork chops at a restaurant.

Thick-cut (1–1½ inches or more) to lock in juices

Bone-in for deeper flavor and slower, more even cooking

Well-balanced with fat for richness and moisture

Cooked carefully and rested to prevent dryness

To find the best spots for worthy pork chops, Eat This, Not That! asked LLaurado to share his top five picks.

Sunny’s Steakhouse

Sunny’s Steakhouse combines a classic steakhouse experience with a Miami vibe. It delivers quality, ambiance, and reliability, which is why it has built such a loyal following. The Berkshire Pork Chop is a must-try, LLaurado says. “Sunny’s Steakhouse serves a thick, bone-in pork chop that’s expertly cooked for maximum juiciness,” he explains. “The exterior has a deep, flavorful sear while the interior remains tender and moist. It’s a standout dish that holds its own against the restaurant’s steak offerings.”

Complete Meal Pairing: LLaurado suggests the following: Garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed greens, and a rich pan sauce.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

For an unforgettable fine dining experience, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille never disappoints. The small chain has locations in several states and is known for its Famous Pork Chop. “Perry’s Famous Pork Chop is oversized, slow-roasted, and finished with a caramelized exterior,” says LLaurado. “The chop is exceptionally juicy, tender, and designed for sharing.”

Complete Meal Pairing: LLaurado suggests the following: Whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

You can’t go wrong ordering anything at CUT by Wolfgang Puck, but the Heritage Red Wattle Pork Chop with caramelized fennel and Rieger Farms apricot chutney is a standout. “CUT offers a premium, chef-driven pork chop sourced with the same care as its beef program,” LLaurado explains. “The chop is thick, expertly seasoned, and cooked to maintain moisture while delivering deep, clean pork flavor.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Complete Meal Pairing: LLaurado suggests the following: Roasted seasonal vegetables, potato purée, and a refined jus.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is famous for its quality meats and table-side carving. It’s a go-to for LLaurado. “The Bisteca de Porco is a double bone-in chop grilled over open flames,” he explains. “The result is smoky, juicy, and deeply flavorful, thanks to simple seasoning and careful fire management.”

Complete Meal Pairing: LLaurado suggests the following: Warm Brazilian sides and grilled vegetables.

Prime + Proper

Prime + Proper has two locations–Nashville and Detroit–and LLaurado raves about the pork chops. “Prime + Proper takes a butcher-driven approach, serving heritage-style, thick-cut pork chops with exceptional flavor and natural juiciness,” he says. “The focus on sourcing and craftsmanship makes this a standout for pork lovers.”

Complete Meal Pairing: LLaurado suggests the following: Duck fat potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and a rich jus.