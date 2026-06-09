5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Seafood Feasts, According to Diners

Diners share the top restaurant chains serving up massive, top-rated seafood platters.

A good fried seafood feast should have a good selection of items like fish and shellfish, with some restaurants offering specialties like fried oysters. Paired with traditional sides like coleslaw, fries, and hushpuppies, a good seafood platter is a filling meal whether for one diner to feast on or a group to share. If you’re craving good fried fish, shrimp, scallops and more, the following spots are raved about by diners: Here are five chains with the best fried seafood feasts, according to fans.

Legal Sea Foods

The Crispy Fried Fisherman’s Platter at Legal Sea Foods contains a nice variety of fried shrimp, scallops, local whitefish, calamari, and onion strings. The chain also has several other hearty fried seafood options. “So nice to have fried gluten free options! I had fried fish and shrimp (one at Copley place one and the airport). The shrimp was the best fried shrimp I’ve ever had,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has a large selection of exceptional fried seafood, including the Seafood Platter, which contains catfish fillets, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, and stuffed crab. “Our meals came and boy were the plates huge. I got the Pappadeaux platter which was a slew of fried seafood to share. My sister got pastas and salads and fried chicken and shrimp baskets,” one diner said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack customers can feast on the Shrimp & Seafood Ensemble which includes regular fried shrimp, coconut shrimp, popcorn shrimp, fish fillet, fries, coleslaw, and hushpuppies. “I ordered the Shrimp & Seafood Ensemble, and it was cooked perfectly—just what I needed after a long day in the sun. My family and I had such a great experience, and we will 100% be coming back,” one diner shared.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish has a Catfish & Shrimp Dinner which includes two pieces of catfish and six hand-breaded fried shrimp, along with two regular sides and hushpuppies. “We had fried fish, shrimp, French fries, and fried onion rings. All was exceptional – perfect seasoning,” one fan raved.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has several large platters and combos on the menu, including the Ultimate Feast: This hearty platter contains Maine lobster tail, snow crab, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, and garlic shrimp scampi, served with the choice of two sides. “I got the ultimate feast and everything was cooked beautifully… my steak was even perfect!” one diner said.