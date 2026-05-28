7 Restaurant Chains Customers Say Have the Freshest Fried Fish

See which popular restaurant chains serve the highest quality fried fish according to diners.

Fried fish is a popular menu item that is wonderfully versatile and always delicious. Whether diners are looking for a proper cod fish and chips meal or some great Southern-style fried catfish with sides, there are endless options for seafood lovers who want only the best fried fish. Not every restaurant is consistent with quality, but the ones that are have a deservedly devoted fanbase: Here are seven chain restaurants where the fried fish is fresh, top-quality, and delicious.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods prides itself on the freshest, most delicious fish. “Legal Sea Foods in Boston delivers exactly what you would expect from a classic New England seafood spot- fresh, well-prepared fish and shellfish without pretension. Clam chowder is creamy with a good pepper kick and the fish is flaky and clean-tasting (don’t skip the lobster roll),” one diner said.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill has delicious fried fish and shrimp options diners love. The Fish & Chips is a fan-favorite meal for both lunch and dinner. “I recommend dinner here, even lunch … so good, light, fresh and healthy,” one diner shared.

Ivar’s Seafood Bar

Ivar’s Seafood Bar has outstanding fish and chips, grilled options, and much more. “This is exactly the fish-and-chips meal I’d been hoping to have since moving to the PNW! Really crisp, delicious, hot white Alaskan cod and also-very-crisp fries (chippies!),” one fan shared.

McCormick & Schmick’s

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McCormick & Schmick’s diners love the fresh fried fish and huge variety of delicious seafood options. “The food was amazing,” one fan shared. “We had the Fish and Chips, the batter was light and flakey. The sirloin was cooked just the way it was ordered. The brown butter cake was a great dessert.”

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has top-quality fried fish, shrimp, crab, and more on the menu. “It’s been a while since we’ve been here, but so glad we stopped by today,” one diner said. “Ordered the fish n chips which was great. Fish perfectly crispy and fries seasoned just right.”

JJ Fish & Chicken

Diners at JJ Fish & Chicken love the large variety of delicious fried fish on the menu. “The cod was so crunchy. It was delicious. Will be back again,” one diner said.

California Fish Grill

California Fish Grill has quality fresh fish for all fried and grilled meals. “Great selection of fish (catfish, swai, branzino) in various forms (classic fish fried w/ chips, grilled, in tacos),” one diner said. “Best fish I ever had. Fried, grilled to your liking,” another commented.