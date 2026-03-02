5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Shrimp and Fries

Enjoy coconut shrimp platters to classic butterflied baskets.

French fries are easily considered the most popular side in the U.S., for everything from the classic sandwiches and burgers to seafood like fried fish and—of course—delicious shrimp. Whether grilled, sauteed, or fried, shrimp is light enough where you can get fries on the side and have a filling meal that won’t leave you feeling heavy. If you’re craving this perfect combo, several restaurants have you covered. Here are five chain restaurants with delicious shrimp and fries every time.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill has delicious Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos on the menu (3 tacos, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cilantro lime sauce), served with fries. This plate is made from the famous crispy fried shrimp served with the signature creamy, spicy sauce. “The Bang Bang shrimp was the best I have ever had in my life!! The place was very clean and had a variety of games playing! I love it,” one diner said.

Culver’s

Culver’s Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp Dinner is a delicious option that comes with crinkle-cut fries and other classic sides, cocktail sauce, and a lemon wedge. “Crispy and delicious, these shrimp live up to their ‘jumbo’ name in both size and flavor,” the restaurant says. “Cooked only after you order, every bite gives you a warm and tasty crunch you’re sure to love. Best of all, because our shrimp are butterflied, they’re perfect for dipping in our signature cocktail sauce for an added kick of flavor.”

Red Lobster

Walt’s Favorite Shrimp at Red Lobster is hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried, and served with cocktail sauce and choice of one side including fries. The Grilled Shrimp plate (two grilled shrimp skewers served over orzo rice) also has the option of fries, as does the Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp. It’s Red Lobster, why not have fries with whatever you want.

Joe’s Crab Shack

The Coconut Shrimp at Joe's Crab Shack comes with pineapple plum sauce, fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies. The Crispy Fried Shrimp also comes with fries, as does the Shrimp & Seafood Ensemble: Crispy fried shrimp, coconut shrimp, popcorn shrimp, fish fillet, with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies.

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Buttermilk Fried Shrimp at McCormick & Schmick’s is made with cracker meal crumb breaded shrimp, seasoned fries, cole slaw, and horseradish cocktail sauce. The Chesapeake Buttermilk Fried Shrimp from the dinner menu also comes with chesapeake fries and cocktail sauce. There’s also Spicy Asian Shrimp Tacos (Asian slaw, kimchi aioli) on the happy hour menu.