7 Best Frozen Shrimp Brands in Grocery Stores

These frozen shrimp brands stand out for quality, flavor, and easy weeknight cooking.

Keeping frozen shrimp in the freezer is easily the freshest way to have this popular shellfish (most of the shrimp you see at the seafood counter has been defrosted). Perfect for pasta, shrimp scampi, shrimp tacos and more, frozen shrimp is endlessly versatile and of course, delicious. There are plenty of frozen shrimp brands to choose from, but which are the best? Here are seven options that will make mealtimes a breeze.

Member’s Mark Farm Raised Large Raw Shrimp

Member’s Mark Farm Raised Large Raw Shrimp is very highly rated by Sam’s Club shoppers. “Love this shrimp!” one shared. “I simply put about half the bag of frozen shrimp right out of the freezer into my Ninja Foodi on High Pressure for one minute with about a half cup of plain water… Doesn’t get much easier or better!”

Good & Gather Extra Jumbo Cooked Shrimp

Good & Gather Extra Jumbo Cooked Shrimp is great quality and delicious, fans say. “Great for quick meals. Yummy w pasta and favorite veggies. Can’t go wrong 😀,” one Target shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Waterfront Bistro Raw Shrimp

Waterfront Bistro Raw Shrimp (shell and tail on) is an excellent, convenient frozen seafood option. “Easy to cook shrimp for any type of recipes. I like using these shrimps for my Mexican shrimp soup. They peel very easy and cook up really nice,” one shopper shared.

Wild Caught Extra Large Raw Argentine Red Shrimp

Wild Caught Extra Large Raw Argentine Red Shrimp is another popular option for frozen shrimp. “The shrimp have a lobster texture and taste. I like the fact they are trawler caught, raw, peeled, deveined, tail-off and extra large in size. In my opinion, the best shrimp product available through Sam’s Club,” one fan said.

Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Raw Shrimp

Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Raw Shrimp is a hit with Costco shoppers. “Costco does have really good quality shrimp for the price…shrimp & pet food are the main reasons I keep my membership,” one said.

Big Easy Foods Wild Caught Large Raw Gulf Shrimp

Big Easy Foods Wild Caught Large Raw Gulf Shrimp is all natural, wild caught, and sustainably sourced. “This wild caught from the Gulf of Mexico is the best tasting ever. The texture and the firmness is the best. Not mushy like farm raised. I keep at least 3 bags in my freezer,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Premier Gold Natural Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp

Sprouts shoppers love the Premier Gold Natural Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp. “Best peeled, deveined, raw frozen shrimp I’ve ever had. Absolutely PERFECT,” one said. “Great! Worked perfect when we prepared a shrimp étouffe for guests. So much easier than deveining pounds of shrimp!” another agreed.