5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Shrimp Baskets

These chains serve crispy shrimp baskets worth ordering.

Fried shrimp is a widely popular appetizer diners love for good reason—these savory little crustaceans have incredible flavor and texture, especially when they’re seasoned and fried. Crispy on the outside and delicate and tender on the inside, pair this dish with a few sides and you have a hearty meal ready to go. If you’re craving really great fried seafood, these chains have you covered. Here are five restaurants with the best, most delicious fried shrimp baskets.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The Beer-Battered Shrimp Platter at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is definitely worth trying if you’re looking for a proper meal vs a sharable appetizer. This dish consists of eight large, crispy beer-battered shrimp served with cocktail sauce, and served with two sides. Diners can also enjoy the Beer-Battered Fish & Shrimp Platter as part of the lunch special until 3pm during the week.

Long John Silver’s

The tasty Popcorn Shrimp Basket at Long John Silver’s is served with your choice of one individual side and two hushpuppies. The restaurant also offers guests a regular Shrimp Basket, (six shrimp hand-battered in Long John Silver’s signature batter and fried to perfection). Those who want to really indulge can opt for the 15 pc Battered Shrimp Share, a crispy, flavorful appetizer for the table.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s offers a few fried shrimp options on the menu: The Popcorn Shrimp is a yummy appetizer of little bite-sized shrimp (this is also on the kids menu). There’s also the Captain’s Ultimate Appetizer for guests who want a little bit of everything: Clam Strips, Butterfly Shrimp, and Popcorn Shrimp all in one “D’Lish” appetizer.

Outback Steakhouse

The Hooley Dooley Coconut Shrimp at Outback Steakhouse is Jumbo fried and battered prawns (shrimp) Gold Coast Coconut-style, served with creole marmalade. “Outback has the best coconut shrimp I’ve ever had in all the USA that I’ve had coconut shrimp. It is the absolute bomb,” one diner shared.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has plenty of delicious fried shrimp options on the menu, like Walt's Favorite Shrimp which is hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried, served with cocktail sauce and choice of one side. There's also bite-sized little Popcorn Shrimp, and the Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp Appetizer (hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp served with piña colada sauce). Diners can also pick the new Shrimp & Sauce, which is baked shrimp tossed in your favorite butter and served with a choice of side.