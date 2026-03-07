4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Soft-Shell Crab Sandwich

Find out which four chain restaurants serve the best fried soft-shell crab sandwiches this spring.

Spring is almost upon us, which means your favorite seafood restaurant will soon be offering a wealth of soft-shell crab offerings, including delicious soft-shell sandwiches. The season for soft-shell is from early April through the summer to around September, but a few restaurants have this beautiful crab on the menu right now. Here are four chain restaurants where the soft-shell sandwiches are raved about by happy diners.

Acme Oyster House

Acme Oyster House has a variety of outstanding seafood dishes on the menu, and the Fried Soft Shell Crab Po-boy is no exception. Dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayo and served with French fries, this fan-favorite sandwich is a huge hit with diners. The Fried Soft Shell Crab Platter is also a great choice, served with French fries and your choice of one of the following: coleslaw, hush puppies or potato salad.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

EMC Seafood & Raw Bar

The Soft Shell Crab Sliders at EMC Seafood & Raw Bar are served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Soy Glaze, Spicy Aioli, and Fennel Slaw. “Been here a while back and never forgot the soft shell crab. So, guess what, I ordered the Crispy Soft Shell Crab Sliders (it is on the appetizer menu). It did not disappoint. Perfect crisp, good toppings and a harmonious bun. Lovely,” one diner shared.

Pinchers

Pinchers (Florida Seafood, Florida Style) has a delicious Soft Shell Crab Sandwich on the menu, made with crab sautéed or fried to a golden brown and served on a toasted bun with a side of Cajun mayonnaise. “It takes a special sort of foodie to order soft shell, so if you order it you gotta eat it. No excuses,” the restaurant says.

High Tide Harry’s

The Soft-Shell Crab Sandwiches at High Tide Harry’s are served with two sides, or one premium side. “We got the fried mushrooms at our server’s recommendation and they were out of this world,” one diner said. “I got the soft shell crab sandwich and it was absolutely amazing.” Another agreed, saying, “I have a little bit of everything the conch fritters are some of the best I’ve ever had. The deep-fried softshell crab sandwich was spectacular.”