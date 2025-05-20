7 Frozen Appetizers Now Getting Rave Reviews

Throwing a party is stressful, especially when you’re in charge of the food. While you want to serve crowd-pleasing appetizers, who has time to spend countless hours cooking everything from scratch? The frozen aisle is the first place to start. It’s full of easy options, but not all are worthy of being served to guests.

It is true that most things don’t beat homemade, but some items come close. While not everything in the frozen section is something you’d want at a shindig, there’s a few options that consistently impress shoppers and earn glowing reviews.

Whether you’re hosting a festive celebration, holiday get-together, game night or just a night to enjoy friends, here are the best seven frozen appetizers that fans say are worth bringing home.

Trader Joe’s Pastry Bites with Feta Cheese & Caramelized Onion

Nutrition : per serving 4 pieces

Calories : 240

Fat : 18g (Saturated fat: 12g)

Sodium : 300mg

Carbs : 15g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 5g

You’ll win guests over with just one bite of the Trader Joe’s Pastry Bites with Feta Cheese & Caramelized Onion. And what’s not to love? They’re flaky, buttery and addictive.

Customers love them and Reddit user Koi_Erotica wrote, “These yummy little bites have become my favorite fall snack to enjoy. The pastry is fluffy, buttery and the cheese pairs so well with the pieces of caramelized onion. I love serving them with fresh fruit drizzled with a little hot honey. Enjoy.”

Another person agreed and wrote, “These are almost too good. In my top 5 favorite products from TJ’s for sure.”

TGI Fridays Loaded Potato Skins

Nutrition : per serving 1 piece

Calories : 190

Fat : 12g (Saturated fat: 4.5g)

Sodium : 360mg

Carbs :13 g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 7g

TGI Fridays Loaded Potato Skins are classic for a reason. They strike the right balance of melted cheddar, bacon, and green onions and you can make them as crispy as you’d like. Top them off with sour cream and you have a top-notch dish people will love.

One Redditor wrote, “I air fried them following their instructions and they came out perfect. It’s like a piece of baked potato with cheese and bacon. Nice and crispy and just enough grease. Hits the spot.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another shared, “I add left over rotisserie chicken with the hello fresh southwest seasoning on those. Stuff is amazing for parties.”

Devour Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Bites

Nutrition : per serving 1 package

Calories : 670

Fat : 32g (Saturated fat: 10g)

Sodium : 1,740mg

Carbs : 68g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar: 11g)

Protein : 29g

Mac and cheese is always a hit and shoppers love Devour Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Bites. Loaded with creamy cheese and just the right amount of buffalo kick, the bite-sized goodness is crunchy on the outside and gooey on the inside.

Reddit user dimension-less wrote, “Probably my fave frozen mac.”

Another chimed in and shared, “My son loves this stuff.”

Crispy Potato & Poblano Pepper Tacos

Nutrition : per serving 1 taco

Calories : 120

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 180mg

Carbs : 17g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 2g

Impress your party goers with Trader Joe’s Crispy Potato & Poblano Pepper Tacos that are beloved for their flavorful filling and crunchy texture.

Redditors are obsessed.

One user wrote, “I loved them! I put some shredded cheese inside after cooking them in the oven (melted perfectly) and ate them w/homemade guac. Delicious!”

Another shared, “I love them! I’m a vegetarian that doesn’t like tofu or faux meat products (it’s a texture thing 🤮) and I love potato tacos. These are so much more convenient than making them myself. I add shredded cheese and dip in sour cream. Next time I’m gonna add cilantro and lettuce also.”

Totino’s Frozen Pizza Rolls, Pepperoni

Nutrition : per serving 6 rolls

Calories : 210

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 370mg

Carbs : 30g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 5g

Totino’s Frozen Pizza Rolls, Pepperoni are rated 4.7 on Amazon and apparently they’re so popular, they’re currently sold out.

​​One shopper wrote, “They must have been really good, considering they didn’t even last a day in my freezer! My parents tried them, loved the taste, and proceeded to eat them all. Good price considering my glutinous family was full after.”

Another customer shared, “They are the best! I mean who doesn’t love pepperoni pizza rolls?!! I will always be a repeat customer!!”

Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks, Frozen

Nutrition : per serving 3 sticks

Calories : 270

Fat : 16g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 570mg

Carbs : 21g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 11g

Mozzarella sticks are always a safe bet and you can pick up a Member’s Mark 72 count box at Sam’s Club for $13.98. Your guests will thank you.

The latest reviewer from a Sam’s Club shopper wrote, “Me and my kids love these sticks they hold up in the air fryer and when they are cooked.”

Another shopper shared they’re a “must have” and raved about the quality. “Better than the restaurant brands. Love these Mozzarella Sticks.”

Mini Vegetable Samosas

Nutrition : per serving 4

Calories : 160

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: <1g)

Sodium : 260mg

Carbs : 20g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 4g

Another Trader Joe’s frozen appetizer that will get the attention of your guests is the Mini Vegetable Samosas. The outside is perfectly flaky, while the inside is filled with a savory curry-like blend of peas, carrots, potatoes, lentils, onions, and Indian spices. In terms of a dipping sauce, Redditors have a lot of ideas. There’s an entire thread dedicated to TJ’s Mini Vegetable Samosas and what sauce to pair them with.

Royal-Owl1132 wrote, “Oh my gosh, my wife and I love dipping these with the TJ’s sweet chili sauce.”

Another person wrote, “sauce? I eat them too quick to bother with sauce. Wish I had the typical green samosa chutney you get at the resturant to eat with them. but I haven’t ever seen that in a jar.”