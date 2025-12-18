7 Best Frozen Appetizers Without the Junk

These frozen appetizers use cleaner ingredients while still delivering flavor everyone enjoys.

Frozen appetizers have always been notorious for being delicious but having ingredient lists that are dubious at best: Artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and packed with sodium. These days shoppers are spoiled for choice with better-for-you options in the freezer aisle, with high-quality appetizers that have good ingredients without sacrificing taste. But which ones are best? If you want something you can feed yourself and the kids guilt-free, here are seven of the best frozen appetizers without the junk.

Laoban Taiwanese Style Popcorn Chicken

The Laoban Taiwanese Style Popcorn Chicken is not only delicious but has a nice clean ingredients list. “Really liked this with rice, broccoli and green onions,” one fan wrote in the reviews. “I liked the sauce that came with it and would buy this again. I think this would also be great with the scallion pancakes.”

Amy’s Kitchen Cheese Pizza Snacks

We love the Amy’s Kitchen Cheese Pizza Snacks in our home—these little pizza rolls are the perfect better-for-you snack for kids (and adults, who are we kidding). “My son loves these, says they are better than any other pizza snacks. I also love that they’re made with better ingredients than most other brands,” one Target shopper said.

Strong Roots Cauliflower Hash Browns

Strong Roots Cauliflower Hash Browns are a delicious alternative to traditional over-processed freezer hash browns. “We love the fact that our grandson opts for these over French fries! They taste yummy and a slightly different texture than a regular hash brown patty! But actually I love the limited ingredients and it’s a great way to sneak in fiber and veggies,” one Walmart shopper said.

Actual Veggies Purple Sweet Potato Super Fries

The Actual Veggies Purple Sweet Potato Super Fries are cooked in avocado oil and a big hit with discerning shoppers looking for better options. “I absolutely loved this product! The ingredients are very clean and such a great and healthy alternative product for those trying to live a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing the flavor!” one Target shopper said.

Red’s All Natural Organic Bean, Rice & Cheddar Burrito

Red’s All Natural Organic Bean, Rice & Cheddar Burrito is a nice option for a snack or meal. “I LOVE these burritos, specifically the bean or the cheese quesadilla burritos! These are the best frozen burritos on the market. I trust the good quality organic ingredients!” one Sprouts shopper said.

Brazi Bites Cheddar & Parm Brazilian Cheese Bread

The Brazi Bites Cheddar & Parm Brazilian Cheese Bread are a guilt-free tasty treat. ” I cannot get enough of these Brazi Bites! The cheddar and parmesan flavor is rich, cheesy, and so satisfying. They bake up perfectly golden on the outside with a soft, warm, cheesy center that melts in your mouth. I love that they’re gluten-free and made with simple ingredients, so I feel good about eating them,” one Walmart shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sprouts Ready To Eat Edamame

Sprouts Ready To Eat Edamame contains just soy beans and salt. “Absolutely delicious! I steam mine for a couple of minutes in my Instant Pot, and then shell them and eat. No additional seasoning required. Fantastic snack that I have to limit myself on, otherwise I WILL eat the whole bag,” one shopper shared.