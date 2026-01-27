These frozen baked ziti dinners deliver cheesy, hearty comfort that shoppers say tastes homemade.

Are you craving baked ziti? While the most delicious baked ziti is usually made by your mother, aunt, grandmother, or the local Italian deli, if you are craving rich, savory, melted cheese deliciousness in the form of the Italian dish, there are freezer versions that taste homemade, according to the people who eat them. What should you pick up on your next shopping trip? Here are 5 frozen baked ziti dinners shoppers say taste homemade.

Stouffer’s Four Cheese Baked Ziti

Stouffer’s Four Cheese Baked Ziti is a favorite with a creamy sauce and melty cheese. “Stouffer’s is always filling and usually delicious,” one Redditor says. “We do buy Stouffers family size meals for the two of us and it’s plenty for dinner and for one of us to have leftovers for lunch the next day. Meal usually runs about $9.99 so that’s pretty cheap,” another says.

Marie Callender’s Baked Ziti

Marie Callender's Baked Ziti is delicious and loaded with meatballs. "Great product! Great taste, great texture, and easy to store and prepare. Directions clearly marked on the packaging, and ingredients are great for the type of food. My whole family loves these!" a shopper writes. "Great flavor and easy to prepare. Best ziti with meatballs I've been able to serve at home. Extraordinary flavor," another adds.

Evol Frozen Ziti & Meat Sauce Pasta Bowl

Evol Frozen Ziti & Meat Sauce Pasta Bowl is a single-serve version of the Italian favorite that hits the spot. “Great flavor and texture,” writes a shopper. “This frozen meal has great flavor and the texture is perfect, especially compared to similar meals by other brands. I wish the portion size was a little bigger but then it would be too high calorie for me, so I’m happy enough with this,” another says, while a third calls it the “the best frozen pasta on the market! Came straight to leave a review after finishing it. Highly recommend!”

Simek’s Italian Sausage Baked Ziti Family Size Frozen Meal

If you like sausage in your ziti, pick up a box of Simek’s Italian Sausage Baked Ziti Family Size Frozen Meal. It is made with Italian sausage, Romano & mozzarella cheese, pasta, and coated in a vodka sauce for a homemade taste and feel without any fuss.

Michael Angelo’s Baked Ziti with Meatballs

Michael Angelo’s Baked Ziti with Meatballs always hits the spot. “I love Michelangelo’s but this was fire. It was 10 and 10 before I put the hot sauce on. Cook it in the oven and then get a 2 minute broil too fix up the top fantastic,” a Redditor says. “Oh yes, that one is really good. Actually, everything I’ve had from Michael Angelo’s has been good.”