7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Baked Ziti, According to Diners

Diners share chain restaurants serving baked ziti that delivers comfort and big flavor.

Baked ziti is one of those simple yet satisfying Italian-American dishes that is simple yet satisfying, hearty and delicious comfort food at its finest. Any independent Italian restaurant will have this dish on the menu, but for those who rely on chain restaurants to get their fix there are some great options available—some more authentic than others, but all delicious. Here’s where diners say the best chain restaurant baked ziti is to be found.

Fazoli’s

The Spicy Baked Ziti with Italian Sausage/Chicken at Fazoli’s is made from penne with spicy tomato pepper sauce and Italian sausage and baked with mozzarella & provolone cheeses. “I always get the baked ziti and my husband gets the meatball sub. Never fails!” one fan said. “Baked Ziti with sausage, salad, bread stick, and a drink… I’m surprised at how good the ziti was,” another commented.

Olive Garden

The Five Cheese Ziti al Forno at Olive Garden is made from a baked blend of Italian cheeses, pasta and our signature five cheese marinara. “Lunch sized specials were outstanding: Baked ziti and spaghetti were served with salad and breadsticks and were a solid value,” one diner said.

Sbarro

Sbarro‘s Baked Ziti is made with Ricotta, Romano and mozzarella cheeses in a tangy tomato sauce and fans love the old-school vibe. “We come to this Sbarro several times when we are around. We love the Baked Ziti and come for that usually. We aren’t disappointed and normally, the ziti is pretty fresh,” one diner shared.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo‘s Baked Ziti is made with mozzarella, provolone and rosa sauce, tossed and topped with ricotta & Italian-style breadcrumbs. “We had a friend in town from the UK, this was her first visit and she loved it. We ate mozzarella sticks, the Caesar salad, pepperoni pizza, baked ziti and the brownie. All top tier!” one diner shared.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Deep Dish Ziti is a showstopper, made with housemade meatballs, Italian sausage, pepperoni, marinara sauce, creamy alfredo, Italian herbs, creamy mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and fresh basil. “May get downvoted, but my wife really likes the one at BJs 😄,” one Redditor said. “That’s too funny BJs is the only spot I’ve found with it that was good other than a couple small pizza joints that were sub par,” another agreed.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

The Taylor Street Baked Ziti at Maggiano’s Little Italy is a fan-favorite item. “The Marco’s Meal for two is my favorite because you get so much food. The Taylor Street Ziti is my favorite but the Alfredo and ravioli are also amazing,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano

The Baked Ziti Al Forno at Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano is made with shrimp, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, crispy pancetta, Italian cheese blend, and lobster cream sauce. “The lobster bisque was very tasty and my ziti pasta with chicken was outstanding,” one diner said.