6 Best Frozen Baked Zitis With Stretchy Cheese and Thick Sauce

These frozen baked zitis deliver stretchy cheese and thick, savory sauce that tastes homemade.

Baked ziti is an ideal cold-weather lunch or dinner—this Italian staple is packed with meat, sauce, and of course a ton of melty, gooey, addictive cheese for the ultimate comfort food meal. Making it from scratch takes time and effort but a really good frozen option means you can have dinner on the table quickly without any effort or stress. So which ones are so good they taste homemade? Here are six frozen baked zitis packed with delicious stretchy cheese and thick, savory sauce.

Michael Angelo’s Baked Ziti with Meatballs

Michael Angelo’s Baked Ziti with Meatballs is made with all-beef Italian-style meatballs oven-baked with vine-ripened tomato sauce, semolina ziti pasta, imported Romano cheese, and mozzarella cheese. “Delicious! Loved the al dente ziti, plenty of mini meatballs, tasty sauce and cheese,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Marie Callender’s Family-Sized Baked Ziti

Marie Callender’s Family-Sized Baked Ziti is made with with meatballs in marinara sauce and real mozzarella cheese. “Great product!” one fan said. “Great taste, great texture, and easy to store and prepare. Directions clearly marked on the packaging, and ingredients are great for the type of food. My whole family loves these!”

Stouffer’s Signature Meat Lovers Baked Ziti

Stouffer’s Signature Meat Lovers Baked Ziti is made with ziti pasta topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef and pork in a zesty tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese. “One pan of this two-pan ziti along with some side vegetables was a perfect meal for us. It has a good flavor. It can be prepared in the microwave but we find the conventional oven method is best,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Beecher’s Baked Ziti

Beecher’s Baked Ziti is packed with noodles, cheese, and a bright tomato flavor. “This pasta bake is a family favorite! It’s saucy and delicious,” one Sprouts shopper says. “The sauce:cheese:pasta ratio is just right. My whole family loves the flavor and is always excited to have this for dinner. One important note, it’s spicy. One of my kids says it’s almost too spicy. So just be aware if you are someone who cannot handle a bit of heat, because it definitely has a kick!”

Amy’s Gluten Free Baked Ziti Bowl

Amy’s Gluten Free Baked Ziti Bowl is made with vegan ricotta-style cheese. “It’s so difficult to find good food that is both gluten and dairy free, I am so grateful that Annie’s has come out with a number of these choices. I just wish I could find this meal in more stores,” one Amazon shopper said.

Evol Frozen Ziti & Meat Sauce Pasta Bowl

Evol Frozen Ziti & Meat Sauce Pasta Bowl is made with ziti pasta with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses in a tasty tomato basil meat sauce. “This frozen meal has great flavor and the texture is perfect, especially compared to similar meals by other brands. I wish the portion size was a little bigger but then it would be too high calorie for me, so I’m happy enough with this,” one shopper said.