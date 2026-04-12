5 Best Frozen Fried Shrimp Brands Made With 100% Real Seafood

Top frozen fried shrimp brands made with real seafood and quality ingredients.

When it comes to frozen food, believe it or not, it’s not all junk. Some brands really prioritize using quality ingredients, even when it comes to the fried freezer goodies. If you’re looking for frozen fried shrimp brands to have as a back up dinner on a busy night or as a start to the meal, these brands serve 100% real seafood, as they should.

Mrs. Friday’s Gold Pack Fantail Shrimp

Mrs. Friday’s Gold Pack Fantail Shrimp is the brand’s most popular shrimp, made from 100% natural shrimp. “These are the best! Soooo crispy and moist in the middle,” a reviewer said. “We love these shrimp,” another customer said. “They are so tasty and a nice size. It’s a special treat the night we have these.” The Japanese Panko breadcrumbs give these shrimp a light crispness that customers appreciate.

Gorton’s Beer Battered Tail-On 100% Whole Frozen Shrimp

Gorton’s is a well-known name in the frozen seafood industry, and the Gorton’s Beer Battered Tail-On 100% Whole Frozen Shrimp is just one of many fan favorites from the brand. The shrimp is made without any artificial colors, fillers, flavors, hydrogenated oils, and antibiotics. “This shrimp was easy to prepare, if you have had a busy day and need something simple and delicious. This is a great start to your meal, add a couple sides and you have a whole meal,” a reviewer said. The quality is there and shoppers genuinely love the brand.

Social Kitchens Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

Social Kitchens Sweet & Spicy Shrimp is made of perfectly crispy shrimp served with a flavorful sweet and spicy sauce. They’re great on their own, or mixed into rice, veggies, or noodles. Customers rave about the flavor and quality, saying “pop them in the air fryer and these taste just like you are in a restaurant! The dipping sauce is [a] great touch!” Many positive comments followed, like a reviewer stating they’re “easy to make! Comes out crispy & flavorful!!!! WILL PURCHASE AGAIN AND AGAIN!!!”

Aqua Star Panko Breaded Butterfly Shrimp

The Aqua Star Panko Breaded Butterfly Shrimp is made up of plump, butterfly shrimp coated in a crispy panko breading, seasoned and flavorful. The shrimp are free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, maintaining the quality. “I love these! I use them to make quick shrimp tacos. I make these in the air fryer and they get super crunchy. Just the right amount of breading and the shrimp size are decent. I can eat them multiple times throughout the week for a quick no hassle meal,” a reviewer said.

Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp

Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp prioritizes the quality of their large shrimp prior to adding the crispy coating like the panko breading, and customers can tell. “We bought a box last week. It tastes so good that we are going to get two more boxes before the sale ends. Bread + oil + shrimps = Delicious,” a reviewer said. Another followed with, “I am addicted to these. 40-50 shrimps for under $20 you can eat at home without having to drive and sit in a japanese restaurant. Just 8-10 minutes in [the] air fryer and they are perfectly delicious.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e