4 Best Frozen BBQ Ribs, According to Chefs

Professional chefs share their top four picks for the best frozen BBQ ribs.

If you’re craving BBQ ribs, but don’t feel like going out or cooking, several frozen options hit the spot. Shopping in the freezer aisle for ribs might not sound appealing, but there are actually plenty of reasons to add a rack to your cart. From fall-off-the-bone tenderness to great flavor and easy customization, frozen ribs can make a great meal. Plus, they’re cost-effective and offer the ultimate convenience. To find the best frozen rib options, Eat This, Not That! asked Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, to share her top four brands.

Lloyd’s Seasoned & Smoked Baby Back Ribs

Lloyd’s Seasoned & Smoked Baby Back Ribs deliver a BBQ experience without the work and Sullivan shares how it’s her weeknight shortcut. “The meat pulls clean off the bone and the BBQ sauce has good smoky sweetness without being too thick.” She explains, “At 40 ounces, it feeds my whole family for under $15. Sullivan adds just “ten minutes in the oven, and they taste like they’ve been smoking all afternoon.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tony Roma’s Baby Back Ribs

Tony Roma’s is a globally recognized brand that offers a casual, enjoyable sit-down experience. While there are several locations in the U.S. and worldwide, you can also buy the chain’s ribs at your local grocery store, which Sullivan loves. “The sauce comes separately, which I love because you control how much goes on.” She explains it’s only “five minutes to heat and serve. The meat is fully cooked and surprisingly juicy for something that comes vacuum sealed.”

Curly’s Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs

Curly’s Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs are not trying to beat a pitmaster, but they are trying to be the easiest way to get something close to real BBQ at home, and for a lot of people, that’s exactly what they want. According to Sullivan, “The hickory smoke flavor is the real deal.” She explains, “Curly’s slowly smokes their ribs before packaging and you can taste it in every bite. I’ve served these at cookouts and nobody believed they came from a package.”

Smithfield Sweet & Smoky Baby Back Ribs

Smithfield Sweet & Smoky Baby Back Ribs are basically the classic American BBQ taste—a little sweet, a little tangy, a little smoky. It’s another brand Sullivan recommends. “Smithfield knows pork,” she says. “These are extra meaty compared to most frozen options, so you feel like you’re eating something real.” Sullivan explains, “The glaze caramelizes nicely if you finish them under the broiler for a minute or two. That’s my trick with all frozen ribs, and these take to it better than any brand I’ve tried.”