3 Best Frozen Breaded Shrimp Brands, According to Chefs

Professional chefs name the 3 best frozen breaded shrimp brands.

Frozen breaded shrimp is a weeknight lifesaver—quick, convenient and endlessly versatile. When you need dinner in a pinch, frozen breaded shrimp can be a total game-changer. Just pop them in the oven or air fryer, and you’ve got something crispy and satisfying in minutes. While the freezer section is filled with options, only a few are worthy. To find the standout choices, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to reveal the top frozen breaded shrimp brands.

SeaPak Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp

SeaPak Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp delivers that classic restaurant-style shrimp experience at home—crispy, juicy, and super easy to make. It’s a go-to for Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer with Droolrecipes.com. “The butterfly cut is what sets these apart — it exposes more shrimp surface area so you’re actually tasting shrimp, not just breading,” she explains. “The coating is crispy without being a fortress of batter hiding a tiny piece of seafood underneath.” Chef Melanie shares, “I toss them in my air fryer at 390 for about 8 minutes and they come out with a light crunch that holds up even if you’re dipping them in a remoulade or cocktail sauce. SeaPak has been doing seafood since 1948 and the consistency is there every time I grab a bag.” Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, also always has a bag on hand. “The breading crisps up perfectly in the air fryer without getting greasy, and the shrimp inside stays tender,” she says. “Additionally, it’s BAP certified, so the sourcing is legit,” she explains. “The 18 oz family size actually feeds four people with sides, which at around $10 is solid for a weeknight seafood dinner.”

Gorton’s Butterfly Shrimp with Crunchy Panko

Gorton’s Butterfly Shrimp with Crunchy Panko gives that extra-crispy, crowd-pleasing texture people expect from restaurant-style shrimp—at a very accessible price point. It’s another brand Sullivan recommends. “The panko breading on these is lighter and crunchier than standard breadcrumbs, and Gorton’s uses whole shrimp with no artificial colors or hydrogenated oils,” she explains. “Air fry them at 400 for about 8 minutes and they come out restaurant quality.” She adds the “smaller box so the per-ounce cost is a bit higher, but the quality is there.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Great Value Breaded Butterfly Shrimp

Great Value Breaded Butterfly Shrimp gives the core things shoppers want—crispiness, convenience, and value—at a lower price than most competitors, making it easier to stock your freezer. “This is the sleeper pick,” says Sullivan. “You can get two full pounds of breaded butterfly shrimp for around $12.50.” She explains, “The breading is light enough that the shrimp flavor actually comes through, and they crisp up nicely in the oven or air fryer.” She adds, “I’ve bought this bag for taco night with shrimp po’boy style tacos and the whole family was happy. You’re not going to find a better price per ounce anywhere.”