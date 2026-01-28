7 Best Frozen Breads in Grocery Stores, According to Shoppers

Take-and-bake rolls, baguettes, and cheesy loaves that deliver hot, soft bread straight from the oven.

Frozen bread is ideal for times when you want hot, fresh, beautifully soft bread without worrying about buying a loaf that will quickly go stale. These take-and-bake options are convenient and actually save money because you only heat what you need, making mealtimes so much easier. If you’re looking for good frozen options to keep on hand for busy days, here are seven of the best breads to get at the store.

New York Bakery Real Garlic Breadsticks

New York Bakery Real Garlic Breadsticks are made with real garlic spread and herbs to provide bold, full flavor right out of the oven. “They cook amazingly in my toaster oven on 365 for 5-7 minutes and they come out golden, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside,” one shopper said. “You won’t regret it, a little dipping sauce also goes a long way with these, although it’s definitely not needed, they’re amazing without it.”

Rhodes Frozen Dinner Rolls

Rhodes Frozen Dinner Rolls are versatile and delicious, shoppers say. “These rolls are so easy to make. Just thaw, let rise, and put in the oven,” one fan shared. “I cooked the entire bag of 36 rolls, but you can use as little or as much as you want. They baked up to a beautiful golden brown, so soft, and utterly just tasted amazing. Added a little butter. Better than candy!”

Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread

Famous for their Detroit-style pizzas, Motor City Pizza Co.‘s Cheese Bread is amazing, fans say. “I rarely do reviews- this pizza bread is AMAZING,” one shopper raved. “Better than pizza in some ways. The best that I have ever tasted- even in a restaurant or delivered. A little butter in the crust- perfect and soft and amazing. LOTS of soft cheese.”

Member’s Mark Pre-Stretched French Bread

Member’s Mark Pre-Stretched French Bread is a hit with Sam’s Club members. “The bread never disappoints,” one shopper shared. “It makes great bread for meatball sandwiches, French dip sandwiches, French toast, regular toast, or just about anything you can make out of a couple of loaves of bread.”

Trader Joe’s Mini French Baguettes

Trader Joe’s Mini French Baguettes take just six minutes to bake from frozen. “Whenever I’m in the mood for a baguette, I always end up eating like half of it before it gets stale, but then I tried these and all my baguette problems are solved,” one fan shared. “They taste good and are nice and crunchy I put a little water on the outside before it goes in the oven and 😉 🤌 .”

Sister Schubert’s Dinner Yeast Rolls

Sister Schubert’s Dinner Yeast Rolls take just ten minutes to prep and cook. “My family LOVES these rolls and it’s the only ones my husband wants especially for family get-togethers. These taste so good, like your Grandma used to make and are so easy to fix,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bridgford White Frozen Bread

Bridgford White Frozen Bread contains three, 1-pound loaves of frozen white dough per package, ready to thaw, let rise, and bake. “Does a great job of cutting time down when I bake cinnamon rolls. I use this in place of my homemade dough,” one shopper said.