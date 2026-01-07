5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Bread Baskets

These chain restaurants are famous for bread baskets diners can’t stop talking about.

Some restaurants have bread baskets so good they can easily derail the whole meal—it’s easy to overindulge before the meal even arrives if the bread is fresh, hot, and delicious. Bread for the table is fairly common at many sit-down restaurants but for people who want only the best, there are some spots where this lunch and dinner staple is worth the trip alone. Here are five chain restaurants with the best bread baskets you can get.

Texas Roadhouse

Diners at Texas Roadhouse rave about the made-from-scratch dinner rolls served with honey cinnamon butter. “The complimentary rolls and cinnamon butter…everything I could dream of and more,” one diner said. “The rolls with cinnamon butter are always fresh and warm — the best way to start the meal,” another agreed.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s breadsticks are a classic for good reason—these garlicky, buttery sides are a must-have part of any Olive Garden meal. “Breadsticks are baked with butter and garlic salt then after coming out of the oven- they get more butter and garlic salt. Pretty simple directions but so delicious!” one fan shared.

Fogo de Chão

The Pão de Queijo (Brazilian Cheese Bread) at Fogo de Chão is served hot and fresh throughout your meal, and is dangerously delicious. “My mom and I are obsessed with the cheese bread and grilled cheese with honey. Would eat them all day long if I could,” one diner shared.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster‘s Cheddar Bay Biscuits are arguably the most well-known item on the menu. All orders come with two biscuits, but diners have the choice to order more (and they do, although some say the biscuits have shrunk). “It’s so good, the outside is crispy and it’s soft and fluffy inside,” one fan said. “Also buttery with a good cheese and garlic flavor, well seasoned altogether. I will say, though I haven’t had it before, I swear they used to be bigger lol.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Cheesecake Factory

The bread basket at The Cheesecake Factory is a fan-favorite item, containing both sourdough and the famous wheat brown bread. “We actually had a dinner at Cheesecake Factory where the main courses took so long to come out (~1 hour) that after a few rounds of bread and drinks everyone just left their dishes sitting there and packed it up at the end of the night,” one diner shared.