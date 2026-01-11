These grocery chains still bake bread in-store every day—and shoppers swear it shows.

There is nothing better than freshly baked bread. While many of the grocery store breads are baked in advance and can sit on shelves for days or even weeks, a few select stores have their own bakeries and bakers who whip up fresh loaves every single day. You might even get your hands on a warm loaf straight from the oven. Where can you get freshly baked bread? Here are 7 grocery store breads that are still baked fresh daily.

Publix Bakery

One reason Publix subs are so legendary is that they are made with fresh, in-store-baked bread. “We make it from scratch and bake it to perfection every day so you can enjoy its light eggshell crust, moist interior, and delicious sour flavor,” the chain says.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods 365 Sourdough is my favorite grocery store bread, baked several times throughout the day. You can get it sliced or whole, in a round boule. It isn’t uncommon for me to pick up a bag only to find it is still warm and straight out of the oven. It also tastes perfectly sour and has a slightly crispy crust with a just-chewy-enough center.

Safeway

Safeway bakes many of its breads fresh daily in-store, especially its Signature SELECT artisan loaves, such as French and sourdough, using traditional methods for a soft interior and crunchy crust. Availability can vary by store. They focus on fresh baking for their popular items

Costco

A lot of the desserts and breads are baked in-store at your local Costco, including popular items like the multigrain loaf, country French bread, rosemary-garlic bread, and cranberry nut loaf. Other breads, such as baguettes and croissants, arrive frozen and are baked fresh in the warehouse.

Walmart

Walmart Freshness Guaranteed French Bread is “Freshly Baked Daily,” according to the brand. “Enjoy the freshness of bread baked in-store each day,” they say. “Literally some of the best bread I’ve ever had!! Makes fantastic subs!!” writes a shopper. People also use it for French bread pizza, to dip in soup and sauces, and for grilled cheese.

Wegmans

Shoppers love the Wegmans bakery, especially the baguettes. “So good when you grab one fresh,” a shopper says. “Of all the grocery stores, Wegmans has the best bread and bakery department. The most authentic and delicious baguette I’ve had from a grocery store,” another adds. “We love these baguettes! When I buy them, I freeze them whole, thaw and refresh in the oven. Such a pleasurable addition to any meal,” a third chimes in.

Acme, Albertsons, and Safeway

Acme, Albertsons, and Safeway are all part of the same grocery store family and all bake bread fresh daily. “We bake in-store our signature French bread and sourdough loaves daily from our own recipes for unparalleled flavor and texture that’s soft on the inside and perfectly crunchy on the outside,” says Acme, Albertsons, and Safeway.