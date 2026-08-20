5 Best Frozen Breakfast Potatoes, According to Chefs

Chefs share their top picks for easy, crispy frozen breakfast potatoes.

Frozen breakfast potatoes can make it easy to put a hearty morning meal on the table without starting with a bag of whole potatoes. From seasoned potato-and-vegetable blends to shredded hash browns, the freezer aisle offers plenty of options for breakfast, brunch and beyond. But not every bag delivers the same results in the kitchen. To find the best frozen breakfast potatoes, Eat This, Not That! turned to Steve Ingber, Executive Chef & Owner, MileHighCook, for his top five picks.

Ore-Ida Potatoes O’Brien

Ore-Ida Potatoes O’Brien is a classic freezer-aisle option that combines diced potatoes with onions and peppers. The ready-to-cook mix is designed to work as a simple breakfast side or as part of a larger skillet meal. “The peppers and onions are already diced to a uniform cut, so they crisp evenly in a hot skillet,” says Chef Steve. “It is the closest thing to diner potatoes without any knife work.”

Alexia Yukon Select Hashed Browns

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Alexia takes a familiar breakfast staple and gives it a more upscale feel with its Yukon Select Hashed Browns. The frozen shredded potatoes are seasoned with onion, garlic and white pepper, making them a convenient option for breakfast or brunch. “Yukon Golds hold their texture better than russets when frozen, and the onion, garlic, and white pepper seasoning means these taste finished straight out of the bag,” Chef Steve explains.

Trader Joe’s Shredded Potato Hash Browns

Trader Joe’s Shredded Potato Hash Browns keep the ingredient list simple, making them a versatile option for home cooks. The frozen patties can be prepared as part of a classic breakfast or paired with eggs and other morning favorites. According to Chef Steve, this item only has two ingredients: potatoes and dextrose. “That dextrose is the secret, since it helps them brown fast and deep,” he shares. “A blank canvas that takes seasoning beautifully.”

Cascadian Farm Organic Hash Browns

For shoppers seeking an organic option, Cascadian Farm’s Hash Browns offer a straightforward choice from a familiar organic brand. The frozen shredded potatoes can be served alongside eggs, breakfast meats or other brunch staples. “Clean, honest potato flavor and they crisp in about twelve minutes,” says Chef Steve. This is my pick for anyone who wants organic without giving up the crust.”

365 by Whole Foods Market Shredded Hash Browns

The 365 by Whole Foods Market line features a variety of everyday grocery staples, such as these shredded hash browns. With a simple ingredient profile, they’re a convenient option to keep in the freezer for breakfast or brunch. “No added salt, which is exactly what a cook wants,” says Chef Steve. “You control the seasoning, and the fine shred builds a proper golden crust.”