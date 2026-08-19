These comforting frozen meals have shoppers reminiscing about homemade cooking.

Some frozen meals taste like, well, frozen meals. Others taste so good they’re the next-best thing to mom’s cooking. From lasagna that hits all the right notes to chicken and turkey pot pies that are the ultimate comfort food, shoppers stock up on these frozen foods and swear that they taste homemade. What should you buy on your next shopping trip? Here are 7 frozen meals that taste like mom’s cooking, according to shoppers.

Stouffer’s Lasagna

Stouffer’s Lasagna with Meat & Sauce is a go-to comfort-food favorite that’s been around forever. “It’s truly fantastic,” a shopper explains about the cheesy, saucy, and nostalgic pasta dish. “Bought this for our club Christmas party,” writes another. “It was fantastic. Very tasty, everyone loved it, and, I will be buying it again.”

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pie

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie is another classic. “The large ones,” a Redditor says. “These are the only pre-made frozen food that I buy, aside from pizza. So homey,” another adds.

Boston Market Beef Pot Roast Meal

Boston Market Beef Pot Roast Meal has large chunks of slow-roasted beef and delicious and perfectly cooked veggies. “My wife and I had this for dinner. It was easy to fix in our counter top oven. The portions of meat and vegetables were just right. The mashed potatoes were larger portions. The entire meal is very good and the meat is tender. We will be buying this again in the future,” a Kroger shopper writes.

Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Roast

Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Roast Dinner has chunks of beef, potatoes, and vegetables, topped with a rich gravy. “I’m pretty picky about frozen dinners, especially those with meat in them. I thought I’d give these a shot for an easy dinner for when I’m super tired after work since they’re super cheap and wow! I love the way it tastes! The beef tastes and feels like real beef and the veggies are great as well,” one shopper writes. “Tastes almost like homemade pot roast. It was absolutely delicious!! The meat was pretty good size pieces and very tender and tasty! The texture was great, the potatoes were fork tender, not mushy. Carrots and celery were good too! The gravy was good too,” another adds.

Banquet Turkey Pot Pie

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Banquet Turkey Pot Pie is a “must have in every freezer,” writes a shopper, who adds it “is an absolute family favorite I must have in the freezer at all times they are very flavorful have a perfect amount of vegetables and turkey with lots of yummy gravy I would highly recommend this product to anyone they’re very nice to have and I think they taste better than the higher price ones, having a homemade crust makes it perfect.” Another adds that eatin one is “like Thanksgiving all over again. I really enjoyed the taste and quality of this pie. I will definitely recommend it to others….so good!”

Hungry-Man Salisbury Steak

Hungry-Man Salisbury Steak is another comfort food that shoppers adore: a hearty beef patty in a home-style mushroom-and-onion gravy, with creamy mashed potatoes, green beans, and a rich chocolate brownie dessert. “Best Salisbury steak from a frozen meal I’ve had in ages,” one Walmart shopper says. “My favorite of all the frozen meals I buy. Meat and gravy have great flavor and you sure can’t beat the price,” another says. “Meal was very tasty. Quantity was plentiful and price was affordable,” says a third.

Stouffer’s Spaghetti With Meat Sauce Meal Frozen Dinner

Another Italian meal in the freezer section that tastes as mom made it? Stouffer’s Spaghetti With Meat Sauce Meal Frozen Dinner. “Me and my sister grew up on Stouffer’s as a quick meal. A lot of our favorites disappeared. Please do not change this recipe. It taste so good, I even had for dinner last night. Yummy!!” one shopper revea;s. “Very Pleased,” adds another. “This is the best frozen dinners I have tasted. This comes in the perfect portion for an single person.The meal is definitely worth the money. I’ve tried various other frozen dinners and this one has so much flavor.” A third adds: “Tastes like my grandmother’s homemade spaghetti! They give you plenty, and the nutrition facts are good too.”