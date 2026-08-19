Shoppers rank these nostalgic Hostess snacks among the brand’s best.

Almost everyone has tried Hostess snacks at some point. The nostalgic sweet treats were wildly popular when I was a kid, and everyone seemed to have a favorite. Mine was the iced vanilla Zingers, fluffy vanilla cake topped with icing and filled with sweet cream. Some Hostess snacks have come and gone, while others remain constants at the grocery store. Which are still amazing? Here are 7 Hostess snacks shoppers say are still the best, ranked.

Twinkies

Twinkies are Hostess’s most iconic snack: little golden sponge cakes with sweet, creamy vanilla filling. “I used to batter them and deep fry them and they were the best things ever. But if you do that for too long, you will probably die due to health issues,” one person exclaims. “I can’t stuff them into my mouth quickly enough. I eat 10 a day and my blood sugar doesn’t go up,” another jokes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

CupCakes

CupCakes are another top choice, prized for their moist chocolate cake, rich creme filling, signature white icing loop, and sprinkles. “Always liked the plain old hostess cupcakes,” a Redditor says.

Ding Dongs

Ding Dongs, indulgent chocolate cakes wrapped in a heavy fudge coating with a creamy center, are another iconic Hostess snack. “Ding dongs in the foil from the freezer. They were amazing,” a Redditor says. “100% agreed!! Every once in a while I go on a random rant telling people this exact same thing… I loved when my mom used to put them in my lunchbox,” another adds.

Ho Hos

Ho Hos are small, cylindrical, frosted chocolate snack cakes with a cream filling, rolled in a pinwheel design, and individually wrapped in a waxy, paper-like liner with a chocolate fudge coating. “Ho-hos. The chocolate-covered cakes with vanilla on the inside,” says a Redditor about their favorite.

Pies

Hostess Fruit Pies combine flaky pastries with fruit-flavored fillings. “They used to make a chocolate pie. I loved that one. Also the French apple pie that had raisins in it,” says a Redditor. “I miss those chocolate pies,” another adds. “I miss the old pudding pies,” says another. “Fruit pies, for sure,” yet another says.

Zingers

Zingers, which come in flavors like vanilla, Iced raspberry, devil’s food cake, and coconut cake, are strips of cake covered in icing and filled with cream. “My favorite tasting one are devil’s food Zingers, moist and rich! Everyone I’ve introduced them to always loves them too,” says a Redditor. “I could eat a whole box of the raspberry zingers if nobody was there to stop me,” another adds.

Sno Balls

Sno Balls, another iconic snack, are a cream-filled, dome-shaped chocolate cake coated in white marshmallow frosting and rolled in pink-dyed coconut flakes. “I have loved them since I was a kid. And they still taste best when I take the marshmallow layer off and save it for last,” says a Redditor. “Them are my favorite. I love a good marshmallow treat,” adds another.