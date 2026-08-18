5 Best Canned Chicken and Dumplings, According to Shoppers

Stock your pantry with these top-rated, easy comfort food soups.

Canned chicken and dumplings is a classic comfort food, convenient for days when you want a delicious meal in minutes with no work and no cleanup. These heat-and-eat options couldn’t be easier to make, and can be paired with extra sides like mashed potatoes for a satisfying and simple dish. If you’re planning to stock the pantry with tasty soups before winter hits, the following options will add warmth on the coldest of days: Here are five of the best canned chicken and dumplings, according to fans.

Dinty Moore Chicken and Dumplings

Dinty Moore Chicken and Dumplings has that authentic homestyle flavor shoppers love. “Nothing beats a homemade dumpling soup but this is the best canned version I’ve ever had,” one fan said. “Definitely a great easy meal for when you’re sick or stuck at home in the winter.

Campbell’s Chunky Creamy Chicken & Dumplings Soup

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Campbell’s Chunky Creamy Chicken & Dumplings Soup is a delicious option made with chicken meat, carrots, celery, and spaetzle dumplings. “This is gotta be the best tasting soup I have ever tasted in my life,” one Target shopper said. “I love chicken and dumpling soup. I’d eat this every day if I could.”

Swanson Canned Chicken and Dumplings

Swanson Canned Chicken and Dumplings with White and Dark Chicken Meat contains spaetzle dumplings and tender chicken chunks in a light, creamy sauce. “I love these chicken and dumplings! I buy them by the case! They are an excellent quick lunch or late night comfort food,” one Walmart shopper said.

Progresso Traditional Chicken & Herb Dumpling Soup

Progresso Traditional Chicken & Herb Dumpling Soup is a 10/10 soup, fans say. “It’s delicious!!! Great dumplings! they are a bit more substantial than a noodle and taste fantastic with the herbs and chicken. New fave,” one Target shopper said.

Great Value Hearty Chicken and Dumplings Soup

Great Value Hearty Chicken and Dumplings Soup contains tender chicken, soft dumplings, and vegetables in a savory broth. “Taste’s great with crackers,” one Walmart shopper said. “A nice addition to a quick meal,” another commented.